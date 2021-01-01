पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:अरठवाड़ा में स्कूल भवन की मरम्मत करवाने वाले दानदाता होंगे सम्मानित

शिवगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम ने दानदाता की ओर से करवाए जा रहे मरम्मत कार्य का किया निरीक्षण

एसडीएम भागीरथराम चौधरी ने मंगलवार को अरठवाड़ा गांव का दौरा कर राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के भवन में दानदाताओं की ओर से करवाए जा रहे मरम्मत कार्य का निरीक्षण किया।

चौधरी के साथ ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच मुकेश कुमार राणा, उप सरपंच भरत जैन, प्रधानाचार्य तरुण कुमार व वार्ड पंच भी थे। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम ने स्कूल भवन की मरम्मत करवाने वाले दानदाताओं को उपखंड स्तर पर सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की।

निरीक्षण के बाद एसडीएम चौधरी ने बताया कि विद्यालय भवन में कक्षा-कक्षों के कमरे जर्जर हो गए थे, जिनकी मरम्मत करवाने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत के जन प्रतिनिधियों व लोगों ने दानदाताओं से करीब 8 लाख रुपए एकत्रित किए एवं कक्षा-कक्षों का मरम्मत कार्य शुरु करवाया है।

भवन की छत भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने से बारिश के समय सभी कमरों में पानी टपकता था। ऐसे में छात्र बैठ भी नहीं सकते है। निरीक्षण के दौरान सरपंच, उप सरपंच व प्रधानाचार्य ने एसडीएम का पुष्प माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

एसडीएम ने सभी दानदाताओं को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की है। इसके पहले चौधरी ने बालिका उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय का भी निरीक्षण किया एवं संस्था प्रधान को निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने विद्यालय के खेल मैदान की चारदीवारी का निर्माण करवाने एवं विद्यालय में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति करवाने के बारे में संबंधित उच्चाधिकारियों से दूरभाष पर बात भी की।

इस मौके ग्राम पंचायत के प्रतापसिंह राठौड़, भंवरलाल रावल, महेश दवे, लक्ष्मण माली, पीरसिंह राठौड़, वीरेंद्रसिंह राठौड़, जुहारमल माली गव कारीगर सुरेश कुमार भी मौजूद थे।

