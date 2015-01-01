पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार कार्यक्रम:महिला व बाल सुरक्षा और शक्तिकरण के कर्तव्यों व अधिकारों की जानकारी दी

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
शिवगंज | शिवगंज में राजस्थान पुलिस के अभिनव जागरूकता अभियान के तहत वेबिनार कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया।
  • जागरूकता के लिए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत का लाइव वेबिनार का आयोजन

राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल शिवगंज में राजस्थान पुलिस के अभिनव जागरूकता अभियान के तहत सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे लाइव वेबिनार कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें पुलिस, नर्सेज, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, सहयोगिनियों व सीएलजी के सदस्यों को महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा और शक्तिकरण के कर्तव्यों एवं अधिकारों की जानकारी दी। लाइव कार्यक्रम दोपहर 12 बजे तक चला। वेबिनार में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्य मंत्री ममता भूपेश, राज्य बाल अधिकारी संरक्षण आयोग अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल, मुख्य सचिव निरंजर कुमार आर्य, पुलिस महानिरीक्षक मोहनलाल लाठर, आईपीएल आर कुलपति डॉ. आलोक त्रिपाठी, ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायतीराज अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित

कुमारसिंह, सीसीपी एसपीयूपी एडीजे डायरेक्टर राजीव शर्मा, एसिविल राइट्स एडीजे रवि प्रकाश मेहरड़ा, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग शासन सचिव केके पाठक मौजूद रहे एवं उन्होंने विडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में पुलिस व शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों, सिपाहियों, नर्सेज, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, सहयोगिनियों व सीएलजी के सदस्यों से रूबरू होकर उन्हें महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा और शक्तिकरण के कर्तव्यों और अपने अधिकारों के बारे में जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम में पुलिस निरीक्षक बुद्धाराम चौधरी, प्रधानाचार्य जब्बरसिंह राव, सीएलजी सदस्यों, चिकित्सा विभाग के नर्सेजों, सिपाहियों, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की कार्यकर्ताओं व सहयोगिनियों ने भाग लिया।

रोहिड़ा | महिला एवं बाल अत्याचार के विरुद्ध राजस्थान पुलिस की पहल आवाज के तहत जागरूकता के लिए राजस्थान सरकार मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के लाइव वेबिनार का आयोजन सुबह 9 बजे से ग्राम सहकारी समिति रोहिड़ा में किया गया। महिला सशक्तिकरण को लेकर आयोजित वेबिनार मे पुलिस कर्मी, जन प्रतिनिधि व महिलाओं ने भाग लिया। इस दौरान रोहिड़ा थाना अधिकारी हनुवंत सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से राजस्थान पुलिस के आवाज का आगाज के तहत महिला सशक्तिकरण को लेकर आयोजित वेबिनार के महत्व के बारे में समझाया। थाना अधिकारी ने महिलाओं को अभियान आवाज का आगाज के तहत महिला सुरक्षा एवं सम्मान, अपने अधिकारों व कानून के प्रति सजग रहने व मजबूत होकर अन्याय के सामने आवाज उठाने के बारे में समझाया। इस मौके रोहिड़ा थाना अधिकारी हनुवंत सिंह, सरपंच पवन राठौड़, ग्राम सहकारी समिति रोहिड़ा व्यवस्थापक नरेंद्रदान चारण, हैड कांस्टेबल लक्ष्मण राम, भूराराम प्रजापत, समेत महिलाएं मौजूद थी। पालडीएम. | पालड़ी एम पुलिस की ओर से सोमवार को राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र ग्राम पंचायत पालड़ी एम में महिला एवं बाल अत्याचार के खिलाफ राजस्थान पुलिस की पहल आवाज अभियान के तहत जागरुकता के उद्देश्य के लिए बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में महिला एवं बाल अत्याचार की रोकथाम के लिए लाइव वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। थानाधिकारी सुजानाराम विश्नोई की ओर से आगामी त्यौहार दीपावली पर्व के मद्देनजर सीएलजी बैठक का आयोजन सरपंच हेमलता माली की अध्यक्षा में किया गया। बैठक में उप सरपंच संतोष देवासी सहित समस्त वार्ड पंच उपस्थित रहे। इनके साथ ही ग्राम पंचायत के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी हनुमत सिंह, हैड कांस्टेबल गिरधर सिंह, कांस्टेबल हरीश कुमार, पप्पाराम वह गांव के गणमान्य नागरिक ईश्वर सिंह, प्रताप माली, छोगाराम घांची, लीलाराम, गफूर खान, राम सिंह, देवी सिंह, लक्ष्मण सिंह, जय सिंह, हीराराम देवासी, पूर्व प्रधान हंजा देवी, रावता राम देवासी, उषा देवासी, बबली देवी प्रजापत, राधा प्रजापत सहित गांव की महिलाएं बैठक में मौजूद रही।

