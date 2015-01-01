पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बाजार में किए अतिक्रमण पर नगर पालिका सख्त पहले दिन दी चेतावनी, तीन दिन बाद होगी कार्रवाई

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के बाजार में दुकानों के बाहर सामान रखने से आमजन को आवागमन में हो रही परेशानी, इसलिए यातायात सुधार के प्रयास किए तेज

शहर के बाजार की सड़काें पर दुकानों के बाहर सामान रखने से आम जन को आवागमन में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए नगर पालिका प्रशासन ने बाजार की यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने के प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं।

पालिका के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार को बाजार का दौरा कर सडक़ पर सामान रखने वाले सभी व्यापारियों को चेतावनी दी कि बाजार की सडक़ पर सामान नहीं रखें, पहला दिन होने से सामान जब्त नहीं कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इसके तीन दिन बाद वापस आएंगे और सडक़ पर सामान दिखा तो उसे जब्त किया जाएगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार नगर पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी महेंद्र कुमार राजपुरोहित व स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक नरेश कुमार डांगी के निर्देश पर गठित टीम के कर्मचारी पूरण कुमार, प्रवीण कुमार, कैलाश कुमार व आशीष कुमार सुबह करीब 11 बजे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली लेकर बाजार पहुंचे।

उन्होंने गोल बिल्डिंग, होली चौक बाजार, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी, सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल मार्ग, पुरानी धान मंडी, आरके कॉम्पलेक्स, तांगा स्टैंड, पुराना बस स्टैंड का दौरा कर सड़क पर दुकानों के बाहर रखे स्टैंड बोर्ड व अन्य सामान को हटवाया।

साथ ही उन्होंने व्यापारियों को चेतावनी दी कि सड़क पर सामान, बोर्ड नहीं रखें एवं बाइक, स्कूटर, साइकिल भी लाइनिंग के अंदर ही खड़े किए जाएं। पहला दिन होने से सामान जप्त नहीं कर रहे है, लेकिन तीन दिन बाद सडक़ पर किसी का सामान, बोर्ड पड़ा मिला तो उसे जब्त किया जाएगा।

ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली देख व्यापारियों ने हटाया सामान, भविष्य में अतिक्रमण नहीं करने की हिदायत

कार्रवाई के दौरान कई व्यापारियों ने नगर पालिका के टैक्टर-ट्रॉली को आते देख सड़क से सामान को हटाकर अपनी दुकानों में रख दिया। पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में एक-दो व्यापारियों ने सामान नहीं हटाया तो पालिका कर्मचारियों की ओर से उसे हटवाया गया।

नगर पालिका के स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक डांगी ने बताया कि कई व्यापारी अपने दुकानों के बाहर सड़क पर सामान रखते हैं, जिससे यातायात व्यवस्था बिगड़ रही है। इसकी लगातार शिकायतें मिलने पर इसे गंभीरता से लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू की है। पहले दिन सिर्फ सडक़ से सामान को हटाकर फिर से वहां कोई सामान नहीं रखने का आग्रह किया है, लेकिन तीन दिन बाद कार्रवाई कर सडक़ पर रखे जाने वाले सामान व बोर्डों को जब्त किया जाएगा।

जागरूकता मास्क बांटे, स्टीकर भी चिपकाए

नगर पालिका की ओर से कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को कर्मचारियों ने आर्य समाज सर्किल, कॉलेज रोड पर बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों को 55 मास्क वितरण किए एवं सार्वजनिक जगहों व केबिनों पर 100 स्टीकर चिपकाए।

कर्मचारियों ने लोगों को कोरोना बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने का आग्रह भी किया। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षण नरेश कुमार डांगी, सहायक विरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, अमित कुमार, प्रवीण कुमार, आशीष कुमार व मोहम्मद आसिफ मौजूद थे।

