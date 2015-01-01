पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एसडीएम चौधरी ने अति कुपोषित बच्चों का 21 दिसंबर तक पुन: सर्वे करवाने के दिए निर्देश

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • शिवगंज पंचायत समिति सभा भवन में एसडीएम भागीरथराम चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक

पंचायत समिति के सभाभवन में अति कुपोषित बच्चों के सर्वे की प्रोग्रेस एवं उनके उपचार के लिए कार्य योजना बनाने तथा यूएसए सर्वे से संबंधित प्रोग्रेस की समीक्षा के संबंध में एसडीएम भागीरथराम चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। इसमें मुख्य ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. कौशल औहरी, बाल विकास एवं परियोजना अधिकारी शशि विभा भी उपस्थित रहे।

एसडीएम चौधरी ने कहा कि 17 दिसंबर तक सभी आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने अपने क्षेत्र में अति कुपोषित बच्चों का पुन: सत्यापन कर उसी दिन दोपहर 1 बजे तक अंतिम सूची उपलब्ध करवाने के निर्देश दिए है। चौधरी ने बताया कि 18 दिसंबर को उन बच्चों का नजदीकी, एएनएम से स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करवाया जाएगा एवं जिन बच्चों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण 18 दिसंबर तक नहीं होगा,ऐसे शेष बच्चों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण 21 दिसंबर को अनिवार्य रूप से करवा कर ऑनलाइन अपडेशन करना होगा एवं एएनएम उन कुपोषित बच्चों की सूची एवं स्वास्थ्य संबंधी प्रपत्र प्रस्तुत करेंगे।

एसडीएम ने कार्य के लिए किया पाबंद
एसडीएम ने बताया कि बैठक मेंं मिशन एलआईएसए के अंतर्गत स्क्रीनिंग एवं हाई रिस्क वाले व्यक्तियों का फोलोअप संतोषजनक नहीं हुआ है। इस संबंध में ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट का विश्लेषण करने पर दो प्रकार के तथ्य सामने आए है,जिसमें प्रत्येक गांव में स्क्रीनिंग किए व्यक्तियों की संख्या काफी कम है एवं उनमें से हाई रिस्क वाले व्यक्तियों की पहचान कम हुई है। इसके अलावा हाई रिस्क के व्यक्तियों को मेडिकल अधिकारी की ओर से फोलोअप किया गया था,उनके सैंपल लिए गए,लेकिन यह तीनों प्रकार की प्रोग्रेस नगण्य पाई गई है और धरातल पर कार्य हुआ भी है तो ऑनलाइन नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में चौधरी ने आशा सहयोगिनियों को इस कार्य के लिए पाबंद किया है।

भवन विहीन केंद्र विद्यालय में होंगे शिफ्ट
एसडीएम ने प्रत्येक आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता को एक-एक पोषण वाटिका अपने केंद्र पर या केंद्र में जगह नहीं होने पर आवास में पोषण वाटिका विकसित करके धनिया, मैथी, बथुआ, पालक, मूली, गाजर, शलजम, पपीता लगवाने एवं भवन विहीन आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र को निकटतम विद्यालय में संबंधित पंचायत प्रारंभिक शिक्षा अधिकारी से संपर्क कर 31 दिसंबर तक शिफ्ट करवाने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही किलकारी, उमंग, तरंग एवं फुलवारी को पाठवार एवं तिथिवार अध्यापन करवाने और बच्चों की ओर से किए जाने वाले कार्य का मूल्यांकन करने के निर्देश प्रदान किए है।

