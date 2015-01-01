पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:वार्ड की समस्याओं को लेकर महिलाओं ने पालिका कार्यालय के बाहर नारेबाजी कर जताया विरोध

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के वार्ड 6 में सड़क व नाली की समस्या से परेशान हैं क्षेत्रवासी

नगर पालिका के वार्ड 6 में सडक़ व नाली की समस्या का समाधान करवाने की मांग को लेकर पार्षद राजेश अहीर के नेतृत्व में वार्ड की महिलाओं ने पालिका कार्यालय के बाहर नारेबाजी कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान नगर पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी महेंद्र कुमार राजपुरोहित की ओर से समस्या का निस्तारण कराने का आश्वासन देने के बाद प्रदर्शनकारी शांत हुए।

जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के छावणी मोहल्ला के सदर बाजार, बद्रीजी का वास की महिलाएं पार्षद राजेश अहीर के साथ नगर पालिका कार्यालय पहुंचे एवं प्रवेशद्वार के बाहर पालिका प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारे लगवाने लगी। महिलाओं का कहना था कि उनके वार्ड क्षेत्र में सडक़ व पानी निकासी की नालियां टूट गई है। न तो नालियों की मरम्मत करवाई जा रही है और न ही सडक़ का निर्माण हो रहा है।

वार्ड की समस्याओं को लेकर पार्षद जयश्री कुमावत व राजेश अहीर की ओर से कई बार नगर पालिका अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया गया, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहे है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पालिका कार्यालय के बाहर जमकर नारेबाजी की एवं वार्ड की समस्याओं का जल्द निस्तारण कराने की मांग की। साथ ही कहा कि जब तक यहां पालिकाध्यक्ष नहीं आते है, तब तक प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगी।

महिलाओं का बढ़ता आक्रोश देख पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी राजपुरोहित प्रवेशद्वार पर पहुंचे एवं प्रदर्शन कर रही महिलाओं व पार्षद अहीर को आश्वासन दिया कि वार्ड की समस्याओं का जल्द ही निस्तारण कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद ही महिलाओं ने नारेबाजी बंद की एवं वह अपने घरों की ओर रवाना हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें