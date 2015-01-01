पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सीएलजी बैठक:एसपी ने पटाखों के गोदामों को सीज के दिए निर्देश बाजार में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए वितरित किए मास्क

शिवगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिवगंज पुलिस थाने में दीपावली त्योहार को लेकर एसपी पूजा अवाना ने ली सीएलजी सदस्यों की बैठक

जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक पूजा अवाना की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे दीपावली त्योहार को लेकर शिवगंज पुलिस थाने में सीएलजी ग्रुप की बैठक आयोजित की गई, जिसमें सदस्यों ने बजरी के अवैध खनन को रोकने, गोदामों में हो रही पटाखों की अवैध बिक्री को रोकने, सड़काें पर प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर लगे हुए स्टैंड बोर्ड हटाने, यातायात नियंत्रण के लिए बाजार में महिला कांस्टेबल को लगाने समेत विभिन्न मामलों पर चर्चा की गई। इस पर एसपी ने आवश्यक कार्रवाई करवाने का आश्वासन दिया है।बैठक में एसपी अवाना ने कहा कि दीपावली त्यौहार को लेकर बैठक रखी गई है। यह खुशहाली का त्यौहार है, सभी को मिलजुल कर शांति एवं सद्भावना के साथ मनाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार पटाखों पर पूर्णतया रोक है। अगर कोई पटाखें जलाते या बेचते है तो उसकी शिकायत मिलने पर तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पूर्व पार्षद जैसाराम माली ने जवाई नदी में बजरी के चल रहे अवैध खनन को रोकने व बाजार में आरके कॉम्पलेक्स के बाहर यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार करवाने की मांग रखी। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि इस कॉम्पलेक्स में बिजली ट्रांसफार्मर भी लगा हुआ है,ख्जिससे कभी भी बड़ा हादसा घटित हो सकता है। सीएलजी सदस्यों ने बाजार में यातायात नियंत्रण के लिए महिला कांस्टेबल को लगवाने, प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर लगे हुए स्टैंड बोर्डों को हटवाने, नाश्ता गली की यातायात में सुधार करवाने का आग्रह किया।

सर्राफा व्यापारी प्रकाश भाई ने दीपावली पर्व को लेकर बाजार की सड़कों पर यातायात सुविधा के लिए बेरिकेड्स लगाने की जानकारी चाही, जिस पर थानाधिकारी चौधरी ने कहा कि हर वर्ष दीपावली को बेरिकेड्स लगाते है, उन्हीं जगहों पर इस बार भी बेरिकेड्स धनतेरस को लगवा दिए जाएंगे। इसके लिए नगर पालिका के अधिकारियों को लिख दिया है। बैठक में पुलिस उप अधीक्षक मदनसिंह, सीएलजी सदस्य खीमसिंह चौधरी, माणक प्रजापत, जब्बरसिंह राव, करणसिंह राव, यूसुफ खां, रेखा मेड़तिया, पूराराम कुमावत, गंगाराम गोयल, सुमेरसिंह, गौरव सोनी, अमरसिंह देवड़ा, आकाश जैन, जयंतिलाल सोनी व गोविंद कुमार मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें