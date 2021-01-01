पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाए:उपखंड प्रशासन की ओर से सरकारी भूमि पर किए अतिक्रमणों को हटाने के लिए चलाए जा रहा विशेष अभियान

शिवगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड प्रशासन की ओर से सरकारी भूमि पर किए अतिक्रमणों को हटाने के लिए चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत पालड़ी एम में तहसीलदार रणछोड़लाल की मौजूदगी में जेसीबी मशीन से अतिक्रमण को हटाकर लाखों रुपए की कीमती सरकारी भूमि को खाली करवाया। एसडीएम भागीरथराम चौधरी ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत पालड़ी एम में पानी टंकी के पास स्थित आम मार्ग के किनारे पर कांटों की बाड़ कर सरकारी भूमि पर अतिक्रमण किया था, जिसे तहसीलदार रणछोड़लाल के नेतृत्व में गठित दल ने कार्रवाई कर जेसीबी मशीन से अतिक्रमण को हटवाकर सरकारी भूमि को खाली करवा दी है। एसडीएम ने कहा कि सरकारी भूमि, श्मशान, जलस्रोत व मार्गों पर किए जाने वाले अतिक्रमणों को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser