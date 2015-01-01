पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्वे:अति कुपोषित बच्चों, गर्भवती-धात्री महिलाओं और वृद्धजनों का घर-घर जाकर हो रहा है सर्वे

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • शिवगंज ब्लॉक के 116 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने सर्वे कार्य किया शुरु

एसडीएम भागीरथराम चौधरी के निर्देश पर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की कार्यकर्ताओं व आशा सहयोगिनियों ने अपने-अपने क्षेत्र मेंं अति कुपोषित बच्चों, गर्भवती-धात्री महिलाओं, 0 से 10 वर्ष के बच्चों, 11 से 49 वर्ष, 50 से 60 वर्ष एवं इससे अधिक उम्र के वृद्वजनों का घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया है।

बाल विकास एवं परियोजना अधिकारी शशि विभा ने बताया कि उपखंड प्रशासन के निर्देश पर शिवगंज ब्लॉक के 116 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने कुपोषित, अति कुपोषित बच्चों और गर्भवती-धात्री महिलाओं व 0 से 10 वर्ष, 11 से 49 वर्ष, 50 से 60 वर्ष एवं इससे अधिक उम्र के लोगों का घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कार्य शुरु कर दिया है।

शिवगंज में 39 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र है, सभी केंद्रों पर सर्वे कार्य हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह सर्वे कार्य कुपोषित व अति कुपोषित बच्चों के साथ कोरोना वैक्सीन की पूर्व तैयारियों को लेकर किया जा रहा है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को 18 दिसंबर तक सर्वे कार्य पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।

इधर, इंद्रा कॉलोनी स्थित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की आशा सहयोगिनी सुमन मेघवाल ने बताया कि मंगलवार को इंद्रा कॉलोनी, कुंटूब कॉलोनी, आदिनाथ कॉलोनी व दर्शन सागर सोसायटी में घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कार्य किया। इस दौरान आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सलमा बानू भी उसके साथ रही।

कुपोषित व अति कुपोषित बच्चों का सर्वे कार्य 18 दिसंबर तक एवं अन्य सर्वे कार्य 21 दिसंबर तक पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए है । कुपोषित बच्चों के सर्वे दौरान बच्चे के बाजू को फीते से नापा जाता है एवं उसकी हाइट अनुसार वजन भी होना जरूरी है। बच्चे के बाजू पर फीता अगर रेड़ जॉन में आता है तो उसे कुपोषित की श्रेणी में लेकर संबंधित कार्यकर्ता उनको उपचार के लिए चिकित्सक या एएनएम के पास ले जाएगा। पोषण वाटिकाओं को तैयार करवाने की मुहिम भी जारी है, जिसमें कई कार्यकर्ताओं ने पोषण वाटिकाएं तैयार भी कर दी है।
भागीरथराम चौधरी, एसडीएम, शिवगंज

