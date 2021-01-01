पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:शिवगंज के रीकाे में पुराने नाले का गंदा पानी गोशाला के कुएं में हो रहा रिसाव, राजमार्ग पर नहीं बना नाले का क्रॉस नाला

शिवगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • रीकाे में अधूरा पड़ा है नाले का निर्माण, पुराना नाला भी हुआ अवरुद्ध

औद्योगिक रीकाे केसरपुरा-शिवगंज में राजमार्ग के किनारे स्थित गोशाला कृषि फार्म के पास एकत्रित हो रहे गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए बनाए जा रहे नाले का निर्माण कार्य पिछले करीब 4 महीने से अधूरा पड़ा है।

राजमार्ग को क्रॉस कर पुराने नाले के पानी को नए नाले में डाला जाना प्रस्तावित है, लेकिन क्रॉस सड़क पर अभी तक नाले का निर्माण कार्य शुरु भी नहीं किया है। ऐसे में पुराने नाले की निकासी नहीं होने से आज भी गंदा पानी गौशाला कुएं के पास ही एकत्रित हो रहा है। गंदा पानी रिसाव होने से कुएं का पानी भी खराब हो गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार औद्योगिक रीकाे क्षेत्र में संचालित तीन-चार ईकाइयाें का एसिड युक्त गंदा पानी बहकर राजमार्ग किनारे स्थित गोशाला के बजुरिया फार्म स्थित कुएं के पास एकत्रित होता है, जिससे कुएं के अंदर भी नाले के गंदे पानी का रिसाव होने से में कुएं का पानी पीने योग्य भी नहीं है।

गोशाला की ओर से इसकी जानकारी उद्योग संघ संस्थान को दिए जाने पर संस्थान की बैठक में उद्यमियों ने नाले का पानी डायवर्ट करवाने का प्रस्ताव लिया था, जिस पर रीकाे विभाग ने अगस्त महीने में गंदे पानी को डायवर्ट करवाने के लिए राजमार्ग के किनारे पर नाला बनवाने की स्वीकृति दी।

इसके बाद सिंतबर महीने में गोशाला के बजुरिया कृषि फार्म के पास गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए राजमार्ग के किनारे पर करीब 350 मीटर नाले का निर्माण किया गया, लेकिन नए नाले को 4 महीने गुजरने के बाद भी पुराने नाले से नहीं जोड़ा गया है।

इसके लिए राजमार्ग पर क्रॉस नाले का अभी तक निर्माण नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में आज भी गंदा पानी गोशाला कुएं के पास ही एकत्रित हो रहा है।

औद्योगिक रीकाे में पुराना नाला भी हुआ अवरुद्ध
औद्योगिक रीकाे में गंदे पानी के लिए जो नाला बना हुआ है, वह भी इस समय अवरूद्ध पड़ा है। पुराने नाले के पानी निकासी नहीं होने से आस-पास दुर्गन्ध फैली रहती है। नए नाले को इसी अवरूद्ध हुए पुराने नाले से जोड़ा जाना प्रस्तावित है, लेकिन राजमार्ग क्रॉस की जगह नाला बनने के पश्चात ही पुराने नाले का पानी नए नाले में प्रवेश हो पाएगा। रीकाे विभाग को चाहिए कि वे अधूरे नाले का निर्माण कार्य शीघ्र ही शुरु करवाए।
-गोविंद सुथार, उद्यमी, शिवगंज

कुएं का पानी हुआ खराब
रिको के गंदे पानी से गोशाला कुएं का पानी भी खराब हो गया है। वह पीने योग्य भी नहीं है। गंदे पानी को डायवर्ट करने के लिए रीकाे विभाग की ओर से जो नाला बनाया है, वह भी इस समय अधूरा पड़ा है। पुराने नाले के पानी को नए नाले में अभी तक नहीं डाला गया है। ऐसे में नया नाला अनुपयोगी साबित हो रहा है और पुराना नाले में गंदा पानी अवरूद्ध पड़ा है।
-फतेहसिंह राव, अध्यक्ष, गोशाला, शिवगंज

जल्द करेंगे कार्रवाई
केसरपुरा-शिवगंज औद्योगिक रीकाे क्षेत्र में गंदे पानी को डायवर्ट करने के लिए जो नाला बनाया गया है, उसकी पत्रावली देखकर क्रॉस सड़क पर नाला बनाने संबंधी जल्द ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-चेतन कुमार,
क्षेत्रीय उप प्रबंधक, रीकाे विभाग

