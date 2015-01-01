पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:5 अधिकारियों ने अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया टीम को अपने कक्ष में नहीं मिला एक भी डॉक्टर

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • एडीएम के नेतृत्व में गठित दो अलग-अलग टीमों ने जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर जांची व्यवस्थाएं

जिला अस्पताल में अव्यवस्थाओं को शिकायतों के बाद कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद के निर्देश पर एडीएम गितेश श्रीमालवीय के नेतृत्व में गठित दो अलग-अलग टीमों ने आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। इसमें कई खामियां सामने आई। एडीएम के साथ एसडीएम हसमुख कुमार और जिला परिषद एसीईओ कालूराम खाैड़ ने कोविड 19, पोस्ट कोविड 19 हेल्थ डेस्क, लेब्रोटरी, एक्सरे एवं अन्य का निरीक्षण किया।

जबकि, दूसरी टीम में तहसीलदार नीरज कुमारी एवं विकास अधिकारी रानू इंकिया व सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक निदेशक सुनील गर्ग संयुक्त दल ने महिला अस्पताल परिसर में सुबह आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। जनरल ओपीडी पर्ची काउंटर पर मरीजों की भीड़ लगी हुई थी। ड्रेसिंग कक्ष में 8-10 लोग उपस्थित थे, इससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं की जा रही थी।

डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी के कक्ष के बाहर मरीजों की भीड़ थी। महिला वार्ड में सीढिय़ों पर कचरा पड़ा था। वार्ड के बाहर आगंतुक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं कर झुंड में बैठे पाए गए। शिशु व आर्थोपेडिक वार्ड आर्थोपेडिक वार्ड के शौचालय बहुत गंदे मिले। इसी तरह अस्पताल के कोविड 19 डेडिकेटड अस्पताल में हेल्प डेस्क संचालित पाया गया एवं कार्मिक डयूटी पर उपस्थित मिले।

कोविड अस्पताल के पीछे की तरफ बायोवेस्ट का डिस्पोजल नियमानुसार नहीं किया जाना पाया। इस पर एडीएम ने पीएमओ सिरोही को संबंधित कार्मिक के खिलाफ 17 सीसीए में कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। वार्ड में मरीजों के परिजनों को बिना पीपीई किट पहने रोगी से संपर्क व मिलने की इजाजत नहीं दिए जाने के निर्देश दिए। इस बाबत कोविड 19 मानक प्रोटोकॉल का पालन किया जाए।

निरीक्षण के दौरान एमसीएच वार्ड, आर्थोपेडिक वार्ड, पीडियाट्रिक वार्ड, जनरल मेल एवं फिमेल मेडिकल वार्ड आदि का भ्रमण कर साफ-सफाई व अन्य व्यवस्थाओं की जांच की। परिसर में एबुलेंस पर किराया सूची प्रदर्शित नहीं की हुई थी। पूरे अस्पताल परिसर में जगह जगह टूटी कुर्सियों कूलर आदि कचरे के रुप में अव्यवस्थित रखे पाए गए। जिनका निस्तारण करने बाबत निर्देशित किया गया। अस्पताल में मरीजों की विभिन्न जांचे नियमानुसार की जानी पाई गई एवं दवा वितरण केंद्र पर उपलब्ध कार्मिकों का दवाईयों का वितरण किया जा रहा था।

