निर्मम हत्या:अरठवाड़ा के गाेचर में मिला सिर कटा शव, पहचान न हाे इसलिए मुंह की चमड़ी उधेड़ी, सिर से बाल उखाड़े

सिरोही2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शव काे करीब 16 फीट तक घसीटा, धड़ से 5 फीट दूर मिला सिर, उदयपुर से फोरेंसिक लैब के अधिकारी पहुंचे

पालडीएम थाना क्षेत्र के अरठवाड़ा गांव से सटे गाेचर भूमि में गुरुवार सुबह युवक का सिर कटा शव मिलने के बाद सनसनी फैल गई। हत्या की सूचना मिलने पर एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक व डिप्टी मदन सिंह माैके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस का दावा है कि युवक की हत्या कर शव यहां फेंका गया।

लेकिन मृतक की पहचान न हाे, इसके लिए सिर के हिस्से काे पूरी तरह से जख्मी कर चेहरे से चमड़ी तक हटा दी। इस हालत में शव मिलने के बाद पुलिस के लिए भी युवक की पहचान करना मुश्किल हाे गई है। इसकेे लिए डिप्टी व थाना स्तर पर तीन टीमाें का गठन किया गया है। थाना अधिकारी सुजानाराम ने बताया कि गुरुवार सुबह करीब 6.30 बजे अरठवाड़ा के उपसरपंच भरत जैन ने सूचना दी कि भेव मार्ग पर मुख्य सड़क से लगती ओरण भूमि में किसी युवक की सिर कटी लाश पड़ी है।

इसकी सूचना मिलते ही थाना अधिकारी ने घटनास्थल पहुंचे तथा मौका मुआयना कर जिले के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को जानकारी दी। सूचना मिलते ही एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक, डीएसपी मदनसिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस की प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला कि युवक की हत्या कर शव फेंका गया है। यह भी दावा किया जा रहा है कि युवक की हत्या कहीं ओर की गई थी और यहां आकर उसे सिर काे धड़ से अलग किया गया व चेहरे की ऐसी हालत की गई। एसपी ने बताया कि शव फेंकने से पहले उसकी शिनाख्त मिटाने के लिए सिर के उपर की चमड़ी पूरी उधेड़ दी तथा धड़ से करीब पांच फीट दूर कटा हुआ सिर के फेंका गया था।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर एसपी समेत अन्य अधिकारियाें ने माैका मुआयना किया। वहीं मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पाेस्टमार्टम करवाने के आदेश दिए हैं ताकि यह पता चल सके कि गला किस तरह के धारदार हथियार से काटा गया है। वहीं, उदयपुर से फोरेंसिक टीम काे माैके पर बुलाया गया है व पहचान के लिए टीम गठित कर प्रदेश के सभी थानाें में सूचना भी भिजवा दी गई हैै। वहीं शिवगंज थाना अधिकारी बुद्धाराम ने बताया कि शव की शिनाख्त के लिए जिले के सभी थानों में गुमशुदगी के साथ ही जिले के सभी थानों के बीट प्रभारियों को शव के फोटो भेज दिए गए थे, ताकि गुमशुदगी के अाधार पर जांच हाे जाए, लेकिन देर शाम तक शव की पहचान करने कोई नहीं आया।

शव की शिनाख्त के लिए तीन टीमें गठित, पुलिस मित्र से लेकर सीएलजी के सदस्याें तक काे दिया गया है टास्क
पुलिस के सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनाैती शव की शिनाख्तगी की है। डीएसपी व थाना स्तर पर 3 टीमें गठित की है। इसमें डीएसपी समेत पालडीएम थाना अधिकारी सुजानाराम व तीसरी टीम शिवगंज थाना अधिकारी बुद्धाराम चाैधरी के नेतृत्व में गठित की। शिनाख्ती के लिए सोशल मीडिया के साथ ही पुलिस मित्र, सीएलजी सदस्यों काे भी टास्क दिया है। प्रदेश स्तर पर पत्र जारी किया है ताकि सभी थानाें में सूचना मिल जाए और पहचान हाे जाए। थाना अधिकारी सुजानाराम ने बताया कि जब तक शिनाख्त नहीं होती तब तक पोस्टमार्टम नहीं करवाया जाएगा।

मृतक के पहने हुए कपड़ाें से ही अब पहचान संभव है। मृतक ने पीले रंग का टी-शर्ट, काले रंग की जींस व बेल्ट पहन रखी थी। जेब से तीन चाबियां का एक गुच्छा भी मिला है। इन्हीं के आधार पर अब मृतक की पहचान की जाएगी। डीएसपी समेत पालडीएम व शिवगंज थाना स्तर पर टीम गठित कर दी गई है। - हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक, एसपी, सिराेही

अरठवाड़ा में मिले शव काे लेकर पुलिस की ओर से यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि युवक की हत्या कहीं और की गई थी और इसकी पहचान न हाे इसके लिए शव गाेचर में लाकर फेंका गया। पुलिस जब माैके पर पहुंची ताे सामने आया कि शव काे यहां लाकर करीब 16 फीट तक घसीटा गया। इतना ही नहीं धड़ भी शव से 5 फीट दूर मिला। मृतक के पहने हुए कपड़े से चाबियां का गिरा हुआ गुच्छा मिला। शव के पास पुलिस स्लेटी रंग का खून सना खेस व मफलर मिला। उसके पास ही एक जोड़ी चप्पल व सिगरेट का पैकेट और पानी की बोतल मिली। पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना के बाद शव को पालड़ीएम अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। एसपी ने मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों को घटनास्थल से करीब दो सौ फीट के दायरे की बारीकी से जांच के आदेश दिए।

प्रदेश के सभी थानाें में शव को लेकर मैसेज कर दिया है ताकि इस बारे में जानकारी मिल सके। स्थानीय स्तर पर मिली सूचना पर अभी तक यह सामने आया है कि युवक यहां का रहने वाला नहीं है। आसपास के क्षेत्राें में भी पहचान के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। - मदन सिंह, डीएसपी, सिराेही

