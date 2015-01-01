पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:प्रदेश के कई शहरों में एक दिन पहले हुई बारिश और बूंदाबांदी के बाद अचानक बदला मौसम, दिन और रात के पारे में हुई गिरावट

सिरोही3 घंटे पहले
  • माउंट की वादियों में कोहरा, 6.4 गिरा दिन का पारा, ठिठुरन बढ़ी

हिमालय के क्षेत्र से गुजरे पश्चिम विक्षोभ के कारण प्रदेश में भी कई शहरों में शुक्रवार को बारिश और बूंदाबांदी हुई। साथ ही शनिवार को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव पूरी तरह खत्म हो गया और मौसम खुलने से तापमान में भी गिरावट हुई। माउंट आबू में एक ही दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में 2.6 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमानम में 6.4 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। साथ ही सवेरे देर तक माउंट आबू की वादियों में घना कोहरा छाया रहा, जिससे विजिबिलिटी एकदम कम रही। शनिवार को माउंट आबू का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान भी 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। जबकि एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को यहां रात का पारा 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और दिन का पारा 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया था। तापमान गिरने के साथ ही जिलेभर में एक बार फिर सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है और सवेरे कई इलाकों में कोहरा छाया। माउंट आबू में अचानक बढ़ी सर्दी से जनजीवन प्रभावित हो रहा है। यहां पहुंच रहे सैलानी और स्थानीय लोगों ने सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव और गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लिया।

मंडार में सवेरे 8 बजे तक छाया रहा कोहरा
मंडार. सर्दी का असर मंडार व आसपास क्षेत्र में भी नजर आया। शनिवार को कस्बे में सवेरे 8 बजे तक कोहरा छाया रहा, जिससे विजिबिलिटी कम होने से सड़कों पर वाहन चालकों को भी हैडलाइट जलाकर गुजरना पड़ा। साथ ही सर्दी का असर तेज होने से जनजीवन भी प्रभावित रहा।

सिरोही समेत मैदानी इलाकों में बढ़ी सर्दी
हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में गिरे तापमान के साथ ही जिलेभर में मैदानी इलाकों में भी सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है। शनिवार को जिला मुख्यालय पर न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री कम होकर 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान भी 6 डिग्री गिरकर 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया है। वहीं दिन में भी शीतलहर चलने से सर्दी का असर तेज हो गया है।

माउंट आबू समेत जिलेभर में बढ़ेगी सर्दी
हिलस्टेशन माउंट आबू समेत जिलेभर में अगले दो-तीन दिन में सर्दी के तेवर और तेज होंगे। मौसम विभाग की वेबसाइट के अनुसार माउंट आबू में न्यूनतम पारा 3 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। साथ ही अधिकतम तापमान भी

