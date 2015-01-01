पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:पामेरा गांव में सैन समाज की क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में अनादरा की टीम विजेता

सिरोही (ग्रामीण)5 घंटे पहले
  • चार दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता में 12 टीमों ने लिया था भाग, अहमदाबाद उप विजेता

मारू सैन समाज की ओर से पामेरा में समाजबंधुओं के लिए चार दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें रुडीज अनादरा ने अहमदाबाद को एक तरफा मुकाबले में हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया। इससे पूर्व दो सेमीफाइनल मैच खेले गए। पहले मैच में अहमदाबाद ने ऊंझा को हराकर तो दूसरे रोमांचक मुकाबले में रुडीज अनादरा ने गोयली को हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई।

फाइनल मैच में रुडीज अनादरा के कप्तान गोविंद सैन ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। सलामी बल्लेबाज दशरथ सैन के 62 व विक्रम सैन 48 रनों के सहयोग से निर्धारित 10 ओवर में 117 रन का लक्ष्य दिया। जवाबी बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी अहमदाबाद की शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही। शुरुआती झटकों से टीम उभरी ही नहीं और 10 वें ओवर में 62 रन पर ऑल आउट हो गई।

रुडीज की ओर से गेंदबाज गिरीश देवड़ा ने 4 व हाथल के रवि सैन ने 3 विकेट लिए। मैच का मैन ऑफ द मैच गिरीश देवड़ा को दिया गया। जबकि प्रतियोगिता में मैन ऑफ सीरीज पामेरा के अल्पेश सैन रहे। बेस्ट बॉलर गिरीश देवड़ा, बेस्ट विकेट कीपर दिनेश सैन रहे। इस मौके देवाराम सैन, अमृत सैन, मुकेश सैन, किरण भाई, महेन्द्र भाई, मनोज भाई, अल्पेश, कल्पेश सैन समेत कई समाजबंधुओं ने सहयोग किया।

