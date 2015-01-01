पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारी सीजन:धनतेरस से पहले बाजारों में रौनक, दीपोत्सव परव्यापारियों को 50% से ज्यादा कारोबार की उम्मीद

सिरोही3 घंटे पहले
आबूरोड. त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए दिनभर भीड-भाड रही।
  • कल धनतेरस के साथ शुरू होगा दीपोत्सव, बाजारों में लौटी रौनक, व्यापारी दे रहे आकर्षक ऑफर

दीपोत्सव का आगाज शुक्रवार को धनतेरस से होगा। इससे पहले ही बाजारों में खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। ज्वैलर्स, ऑटोमोबाइल, गारमेंट्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकानों पर भीड़ उमड़ रही है। बाजार गुलजार होने लगे है। एक अनुमान के आधार पर अकेले धनतेरस के दिन जिले में करीब १०-१५ करोड़ रुपए का धन बाजार में बरसेगा। कारण कोरानाकाल के दौरान गर्मियों में शादियों के सावे टल गए थे।

इस बार दीपावली के साथ-साथ शादियों के लिए भी खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। इसलिए गत साल के मुकाबले धनतेरस एवं दीपावली पर करीब 50 फीसदी खरीदारी अधिक होने की उम्मीद है। जिलेभर में बाइक के छोटे एवं बड़े शोरूमों पर खासकर बाइक-स्कूटी खरीदने वालों ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगने लगी है। अधिकांश युवाओं ने अपने मनपसंद के कलर मेें बाइक बुकिंग भी करा दी है।

शादी के लिए ज्वैलरी खरीदी अभी से
जिलेभर में इस बार ज्वैलरी का कारोबार भी अच्छा रहेगा। कारण कोरोनाकाल के दौरान शादियों के सावे टलने के कारण इसी महीने में आखरी सप्ताह एवं दिसंबर में अबूझ सावे है। इस कारण गत साल के मुकाबले इस बार 50 फीसदी अधिक कारोबार की उम्मीद जगी है। इसलिए अधिकांश परिवार के साथ लोग सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों पर खरीदी के लिए पहुंच रहे। शादियों से संबंधी आभूषण ख़रीदने में अधिक रुचि दिखा रहे हैं।

बाजारों में बढ़ने लगी भीड़
इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटमों मेें बड़ी एलईडी एवं वाशिंग मशीन खरीदने में अधिक रुचि दिखा रहे हैं। इलेक्ट्रानिक्स आइटमों की दुकानों पर पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से ग्राहकी बढऩे लगी है। व्यापारियों के मुताबिक बड़ी एलईडी एवं फुल ऑटोमेटिक वाशिंग मशीनें खरीदने में अधिक रुझान लोग दिखा रहे हैं। इस प्रकार फर्नीचर, रेडिमेड सहित दुकानों पर भी ग्राहकों की भीड़ नजर आने लगी है।

13 को ही रूप चतुर्दशी भी मनेगी
धनतेरस दिवाली के 1 दिन पहले 13 नवंबर की रहेगी। सारणेश्वरधाम के ज्योतिषाचार्य अशोक एम पंडित ने बताया कि इस बार कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी एवं चतुर्दशी दोनों ही प्रदोष काल में 13 नवंबर को हो रहे हैं। इसलिए धनतेरस, धन्वंतरि जयंती, रूप चौदस, नरक चतुर्दशी 13 नवंबर को ही है। चतुर्दशी शनिवार को भी प्रदोष काल में अमावस्या आने से 14 नवंबर को ही दीपावली होगी। 15 को गोवर्धन पूजन एवं अन्नकूट। 16 को भैया दूज, यम द्वितीया, विश्वकर्मा दिवस, चित्रगुप्त पूजा होगी।

आबूरोड के बाजारों में रही रौनक
कोरोना वायरस एवं लॉकडाउन के चलते लंबे समय तक मंदी की मार झेल रहे व्यापारियों के लिए अब तक का सबसे बड़ा त्यौहार है। इसको लेकर हर छोटा व बड़ा व्यापारी खासा उत्साहित नजर आ रहा है। दुकानों पर ग्राहकी बढाने के लिए डिस्काउंट के साथ ही कई प्रकार की अन्य योजनाओं का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए दुकानों को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। मिठाइयों की दुकानों पर भी बड़े पैमाने पर तरह.तरह की मिठाइयां बनाने व इन्हे सजाने का काम शुरु हो गया है।

इधर, त्योहार स्पेशल रेलसेवा का संचालन कल से
रेलवे प्रशासन की ओर से आगामी दीपावली त्यौहार को देखते हुए आमजन की सुविधा के लिए शुक्रवार से पोरबंदर-मुजफ्फरपुर-पोरबंदर त्यौहार स्पेशल रेलसेवा का संचालन किया जाएगा। उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे अजमेर मंडल पीआरओ अशोक चौहान के अनुसार पोरबंदर-मुजफ्फरपुर-पोरबंदर त्यौहार स्पेशल रेलसेवा शुक्रवार को 16.30 बजे पोरबंदर से रवाना होकर 15 नवंबर को 18.10 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचेगी। ट्रेन अजमेर स्टेशन पर 10.55 बजे पहुंचेगी तथा 11.05 बजे रवाना होगी। यह ट्रेन आबूरोड स्टेशन पर 4.50 बजे पहुंचकर 5 बजे रवाना होगी।

इसी प्रकार मुजफ्फरपुर.पोरबंदर त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन मुजफ्फरपुर से 15.15 बजे रवाना होकर 18 नवंबर को 15.10 बजे पोरबंदर पहुंचेगी। ट्रेन का अजमेर में आगमन समय 21.25 तथा प्रस्थान 21.50 बजे तथा आबूरोड में आगमन 2.35 व प्रस्थान 2.45 बजे होगा। मार्ग में ट्रेन जामनगर, राजकोट, सुरेंद्रनगर, वीरमगाव, आमलीरोड, पालनपुर, आबूरोड, मारवाडज़ंक्शन, ब्यावर, अजमेर, जयपुर, बांदीकुई, अलवर, रेवाड़ी, गुडग़ांव, दिल्ली कैंट, दिल्ली सरायरोहिल्ला, दिल्ली मुरादाबाद, बरेली, शाहजहांपुर, लखनऊ, गोंडा, गोरखपुर, सिसवा बाजार, बगहा, नरकटियागंज, बेतियाए सुगौलीजंक्शन, बापूधाम मोतिहारी, चकिया तथा मेहसी स्टेशनों पर ठहराव करेगी। ट्रेन पूर्णतया आरक्षित होगी।

नगरपालिका ने की शहर में सजावट, रात्रिकालीन सफाई भी, कोरोना को लेकर जागरूकता भी

दीपावली पर्व के मद्देनजर पालिका प्रशासन की ओर से कार्यालय, शांतिकुंज पार्क, शहर के प्रवेश द्वार पर साईंबाबा मंदिर के पास रजवाड़ा पुल एवं पुराना चेकपोस्ट आदि क्षेत्रों में सड़कों पर लाइटिंग की गई है। ईओ त्रिकमदान चारण के अनुसार शहर में रात को बाजार बंद होने के बाद सफाई करवाई जा रही है। इसके अलावा पालिका कर्मचारियों की टीम सदस्य बाजार में घूमकर लोगों को मास्क पहनने एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। दुकानदारों को बिना मास्क के आने वाले लोगों को किसी प्रकार का सामान नहीं देने के लिए पाबंद किया गया है। अवहेलना करते पाए जाने पर उसके खिलाफ जुर्माना वसूल करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

