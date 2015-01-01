पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:भवन निर्माण करने वालों को अब नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे निकायों के चक्कर

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • हॉस्टल और होटल निर्माण के लिए सड़क की चौड़ाई और प्लॉट साइज की बाध्यता को किया समाप्त, नए बिल्डिंग बायलॉज 2020 लागू

अब आम आदमी को भवन निर्माण के लिए नगर निकायों के अधिक चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। राज्य सरकार की ओर से भवन निर्माण के लिए जो नए बायलॉज 2020 लागू किए गए है, उनमें 500 वर्गमीटर तक की जमीन पर मकान निर्माण करने वालों को कई तरह की राहत दी गई है। हॉस्टल और होटल निर्माण के लिए पहले सड़क की चौड़ाई और प्लॉट साइज की बाध्यता को भी समाप्त कर दिया गया है।

नए नियम के अनुसार अब भवन निर्माण के लिए नगर निकाय की बैठकों और फिर वहां से मिलने वाली स्वीकृति का लंबा इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। बस नियमानुसार फीस जमा करवाकर सीधे एप्रूव्ड नक्शे के अनुसार निर्माण शुरू किया जा सकेगा। इसके अलावा बिना स्वीकृति के जिन लोगो ने मकानों और बिल्डिंग का नियमानुसार निर्माण कर लिया है, उन लोगों को भी बड़ी राहत दी गई है। अब उनसे 150 प्रतिशत पैनल्टी लेककर रेगुलाइज किया जा सकेगा।

अभी तक ऐसी इमारतों के बारे में कोई निर्णय नहीं हो पाता। जिस पर नगर निकाय उन्हें सीज करके छोड़ देता था। नए बायलॉज के अनुसार 500 वर्गमीटर तक के प्लॉट पर बेसमेंट, ग्राउंड फ्लोर समेत 3 मंजिला तक के मकान निर्माण के लिए उप नगर नियोजक स्तर पर ही स्वीकृति जारी की जा सकेगी। आवेदक को आवेदन के साथ नक्शा और फीस जमा करवानी होगी। उसके आधार पर ही एक सप्ताह के अंदर स्वीकृति मिल जाएगी और वो एप्रूव्ड नक्शे के अनुसार निर्माण कार्य कर सकेगा। पहले उप नगर नियोजक को केवल 250 वर्गमीटर के प्लॉट पर 1 मंजिला तक के निर्माण का अधिकार था। होटल के लिये भी प्लॉट साईज की बाध्यता नही होगी। किसी साईज के कमर्शियल पर होटल निर्माण के लिये परमिशन दी जाएगी, लेकिन सड़क की चौड़ाई कम से कम 15 मीटर होनी जरूरी है।

बिना स्वीकृति के बन चुके मकान भी किए जाएंगे अनुमोदित, शर्त ये कि अतिक्रमण न हो : इस एक बायलॉज में उस बड़ी समस्या का भी समाधान किया गया है, जिसके कारण शहर के कई मकान अटके हुए है। पहले नियम था कि जिन लोगों ने बिना स्वीकृति के ही मकान कर लिया, उनके मकानों को नगर निकाय रेगुलाइज नहीं करते थे, भले ही वो बिल्डिंग बायलॉज और नक्शे के अनुसार बनाए गए हो। निकाय ऐसे मकानों को किसी भी प्रकार की एनओसी जारी नहीं करता था। अब इसमें सुधार करते हुए ऐसे मकानों पर अनुमोदन शुल्क का 150 प्रतिशत पैनल्टी लगाकर उसके नक्शे को अनुमोदित कर बिल्डिंग को रेगुलाइज किया जा सकेगा। शर्त यह रहेगी कि उसमें किसी प्रकार का अतिक्रमण नही किया गया हो।

कम जगह में अधिक लोग रह सके, इसलिए सड़क और इमारत की ऊंचाई के अनुपात में किया बदलाव
शहरों में रहने की जगह अधिक हो सके इसके लिए बिल्डिंग बायलॉज 2020 में नया प्रावधान किया गया है। सड़क की चौड़ाई के अनुसार निर्धारित होने वाली मंजिलों की ऊंचाई में बढ़ोतरी की गई है। पहले 8 मीटर की ऊंचाई को 12 मीटर और 12 मीटर ऊंचाई को 15 मीटर किया गया है। कुल मिलाकर सड़क और इमारत की ऊंचाई के अनुपात में बदलाव किया गया है।

शहर में बहुमंजिला इमारतों के लिए अलग से जोन चिह्नित किया जाएगा
इस बायलॉज के अनुसार शहर में बहुमंजिला इमारतों के लिए अलग से जो चिन्हित किया जाएगा। नेशनल हाइवे व स्टेट हाइवे के दोनों ओर प्रस्तावित 30 मीटर चौड़ी ग्रीन बेल्ट के अधिकतम 30 प्रतिशत क्षेत्र में एप्रोच रोड, सर्विस रोड व पार्किंग का लाइसेंस मिल सकेगा।

