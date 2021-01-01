पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Sirohi
  • Challans Will Be Made Without Reflector Vehicles From January 26 In Sirohi District On The Instructions Of The State Transport Department

सख्ती:राज्य परिवहन विभाग के निर्देश पर सिरोही जिले में 26 जनवरी से बगैर रिफ्लेक्टर वाहनों के बनाए जाएंगे चालान

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नो मास्क नो एंट्री की तर्ज पर अब नो रिफ्लेक्टर नो वाहन का नया आदेश, फॉग लैंप भी जरूरी

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए नो मास्क नो एंट्री की तर्ज पर अब राज्य परिवहन विभाग की ओर से रात के समय होने वाले हादसों को रोकने के लिए नो रिफ्लेक्टर नो वाहन का नया आदेश जारी हुआ है। इसके तहत सिरोही जिले में 26 जनवरी से सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर लगाम लगाने के लिए बिना रिफ्लेक्टर के वाहनों के चालान के साथ ही सीज की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसके साथ ही धुंध व कोहरा को देखते हुए फोग लैंप लगाना भी अनिवार्य कर किया गया है। जिला परिवहन अधिकारी नानजी राम गुलसर ने बताया कि 26 जनवरी से सभी वाहनों के पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर लगाना अनिवार्य किया गया है। राजस्थान में प्रतिवर्ष लगभग 23 हजार से अधिक सड़क दुर्घटनाएं होती है, इनमें 10 हजार से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो जाती है।

इन सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का एक प्रमुख कारण वाहनों में रिफ्लेक्टर या रिफलेक्टिव टेप नहीं लगा होता है। ऐसे में रात को बिना रिफ्लेक्टर सड़क पर चलने वाले वाहनों के पीछे से आने वाले वाहन चालकों को नजर नहीं आते एवं दुर्घटना का कारण बनते है। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं एवं उनसे होने वाली जनहानि पर प्रभावी अंकुश लगाने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने एक साल तक के लिए नो रिफ्लेक्टर नो वाहन की तर्ज पर रिफ्लेक्टर महाअभियान शुर किया है। इसकी शुरुआत 26 जनवरी से की जाएगी। इस महाअभियान में सभी हितधारक विभागों, संसथाओं व आमजन की सहभागिता से राज्य में इस पूरे साल आयोजित किया जाएगा।

वाहन चालकों से समझाइश कर लगाए रिफ्लेक्टर
जिला परिवहन अधिकारी ने बताया कि इसके साथ ही दिसंबर से फरवरी माह में अक्सर घना कोहरा सड़कों पर छाया रहता है। ऐसे में भीषण दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती है। सड़क हादसों का प्रमुख कारण वाहनों के सामने तथा पीछे की ओर फोग लाइट का लगा नहीं होना होता है, ऐसे में वाहनों के फिटनस के दौरान वाहन के सामने तथा पीछे की ओर फोग लाइट अनिवार्य की गई है। जिला परिवहन अधिकारी ने वाहनों की जांच के दौरान उन्हें नए आदेशों की जानकारी देकर वाहन चालकों को समझाइश की तथा वाहनों के पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए।

