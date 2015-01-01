पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने चारागाह विकास कार्य का किया निरीक्षण

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जिला परिषद सिरोही भागीरथ विश्नोई ने मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत गुलाबगंज का निरीक्षण किया। विश्नोई ने ग्राम पंचायत में विभिन्न योजनाओं में प्राप्त राशि की स्वीकृति जारी कर विकास कार्यों का सम्पादन करने के लिए सरपंच निरमादेवी एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकारी राजेश टेलर को निर्देश दिए। जानकारी के अनुसार मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास के स्वीकृत गत वर्षों के अपूर्ण कार्यों को शीघ्र पूरा करवाने के लिए ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को पाबंद किया।

इसके लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों का भी सहयोग प्राप्त कर सामाजिक उत्थान की व्यक्तिगत योजना का सफल क्रियान्वयन करने को कहा। निरीक्षण के दौरान पेयजल तथा महात्मा गांधी नरेगा के तहत श्रमिक नियोजन के बारे में सरपंच तथा ग्राम विकास अधिकारी से जानकारी ली। वहीं निरीक्षण प्रतिवेदन पर चर्चा कर सरपंच एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को निजी आय में वृद्धि के प्रयास करने तथा पंचायत की दुकानों का नियमित बकाया किराया वसूल करने के लिए कहा।

मालगांव में किया निरीक्षण
मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी भागीरथ विश्नोई ने ग्राम पंचायत के निरीक्षण के बाद मालगांव में महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना में चल रहे चारागाह विकास कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। मौके पर 29 श्रमिक कार्य करते हुए पाए गए। मौके पर चारागाह की भूमि का सीमांकन पटवारी से करवा कर कार्य करवाए जाने के निर्देश दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान सरपंच निरमा देवी ने गांव में लगभग 700 बीघा भूमि गोचर की होने की जानकारी दी। जिस पर बबूल के पेड़ खड़े है। इस पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को बबूलों की नियमानुसार नीलामी करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

आबादी भूमि आवंटन के लिए किया आग्रह
सरपंच निरमादेवी ने मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी से गाम पंचायत में जनसंख्या के अनुपात में आबादी भूमि नहीं होने से आबादी भूमि का आवंटन करवाने के लिए आग्रह किया। इस पर मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने प्रस्ताव तैयार कर पंचायत समिति को प्रस्तुत करने के लिए ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी रणजीत जीनगर, शेर मोहम्मद जिला परिषद सिरोही, रोजगार सहायक कालूराम व प्रभाराम मेघवाल मौजूद थे।

