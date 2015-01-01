पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैदल मार्च:कलेक्टर व एसपी ने शहर में पैदल मार्च किया

सिरोही3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व के मध्येनजर बुधवार शाम को कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद एवं एसपी पूजा अवाना, एडीएम गितेश श्रीमालवीय, एसडीएम हंसमुख कुमार ने नगर परिषद से सदर बाजार होते हुए पैलेस रोड तक पैदल मार्च किया। इस दौरान जरूरतमंदों को मास्क वितरण किए तथा दुकानदारों व राहगीरों से मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाईश की। यह मास्क जिला प्रशासन एवं नगरपरिषद की ओर से वितरण किए गए।

कलक्टर एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक ने आमजन से अपील की है कि जन है तो जीवन है इसलिए हम सभी को अपने जीवन को सुरक्षित करने के लिए इस कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के हर संभव प्रयास करना अति आवश्यक है और इसमें सबसे जरुरी है, मास्क का उपयोग एवं सामाजिक दूरी को कायम रखना। ऐसे में हर एक नागरिक की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वह खुद भी सतर्क रहे एवं दूसरों को भी जागरुक करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि हर एक नागरिक के हाथ में खुद की सुरक्षा एवं दूसरों की सुरक्षा है। ऐसे में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना तथा मास्क का उपयोग करते हुए कोरोना के बढ़ रहे संक्रमण पर अंकुश लगाने का हम सब मिलकर प्रयास करें। दीपावली के त्यौहार पर पटाखे के क्रय विक्रय एवं छोडने पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध रहेगा। इसके लिए जुर्माना का प्रावधान है, जिसकी जानकारी दी गई।

उन्होंने अपील की कि सामाजिक स्थानों पर अनावश्यक भीड़भाड़ न करें साथ ही व्यापारी वर्ग एवं आमजन अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर मास्क एवं सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना सुनिश्चित करावें। बिना मास्क किसी भी ग्रहण को प्रतिष्ठान व दुकान में प्रवेश नहीं दे।

