घोषणा पत्र:किसान 15 दिसंबर तक करवा सकेंगे अपनी फसलओँ का बीमा

सिराेही4 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि विभाग में हुआ पाेस्टर व पेम्पलेट्स का विमाेचन, 8 दिसंबर तक बैंक को घोषणा पत्र भरकर ओपीट आउट का ऑपशन दे सकते

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत सिरोही जिले में किसान जीरा, सरसो,चना व गेहूँ फसलो का बीमा आगामी 15 दिसंबर तक करवा पाएंगे।उपनिदेशक कृषि (विस्तार) जिला परिषद सिरोही संजय तनेजा ने बताया कि जिले में यूनिवर्सल सौंपा जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी द्वारा रबी फसलों का बीमा किया जा रहा है। जिसे ऋण लेने वाले व गैर ऋणी किसान दोनों ही स्वेच्छा के आधार पर बीमा करवा सकते है।

यदि कोई ऋणी किसान बीमा नहीं कराना चाहता है, तो 7 दिन पूर्व यानि 8 दिसंबर तक अपने संबंधित बैंक को घोषणा पत्र भर कर ओपीट ऑउट का ऑप्शन दे सकते है। वहीं बीमा में यह भी प्रावधान है कि जो किसान खरीफ में बीमा से बाहर रहे है वे अाेपीटी इन का घोषणा फार्म भर कर बीमा करवा सकते है। ऋणी किसान बीमित फसलो में 13 दिसंबर तक परिवर्तन कर सकेंगे।

रबी फसलों में जीरा में 5 प्रतिशत तथा अन्य फसल सरसो, चना व गेहूं में 1.5 प्रतिशत बीमित राशि का प्रीमियम किसानों की ओर से देय होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि गैर ऋणी किसान निकटतम ई मित्र केंद्र ,बैंक की शाखाओं, बीमा कंपनी के अधिकृत एजेंटों, राष्ट्रीय फसल बीमा पोर्टल के माध्यम से अधिसूचित फसलो का बीमा योजना में नामांकन करवा सकते है।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि जिले में गत खरीफ में 37712 किसानों की ओर से बीमा कराया गया, जो खरीफ 2019 के मुकाबले लगभग 45 प्रतिशत अधिक रहा है। संजय तनेजा ने बताया कि जिले में किसानों में योजना का प्रचार प्रसार हो तथा जानकारी गांव-गांव पहुंचे इसके लिए बीमा कंपनी की ओर से 2 वैन से कैंपेनिंग की जा रही है, जो मंगलवार काे जिला मुख्यालय सिरोही से पोस्टर, पेम्पलेट्स का विमोचन कर रवाना की गई है ।

इस मौके विभाग के उपनिदेशक आत्मा के डॉ. प्रकाश कुमार, डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. पन्ना लाल, बबलेश कुमार कृषि अधिकारी व अन्य बीमा कंपनी के हिरेन लोहार, जिला समन्वयक वीरेंद्र कुमार मौजूद थाे। वैन जिले में सभी पंचायतों तक जाएगी, जहां कृषि पर्यवेक्षकों व बीमा कंपनी के तहसील कोऑर्डिनेटर की ओर से किसानों काे जानकारी दी जाएगी।

