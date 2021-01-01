पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:प्रदेश में पहली बार बना उपसरपंच संघ का संगठन, सुजानसिंह वड़वज बने प्रदेश संयोजक

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान उपसरपंच संघ की सिरोही जिले से हुई शुरूआत, रेवदर तहसील व जिला कार्यकारिणी में 45 उपसरपंच जुड़े

प्रदेश में पहली बार उपसरपंच संघ के गठन की शुरूआत सिरोही जिले से हुई। रेवदर के लुणोल गांव स्थित वेडेश्वर मामाजी मंदिर परिसर में सोमवार को हुई उपसरपंचों की बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से राजस्थान उपसरपंच संघ के प्रदेश संयोजक पर पद रायपुर ग्राम पंचायत उपसरपंच सुजान सिंह वडवज की नियुक्ति हुइ्र।

वहीं, प्रदेश सह संयोजक मंडार उपसरपंच देवीसिंह देवड़ा को बनाया गया। सिरोही जिले की कार्यकारिणी में रोहुआ उपसरपंच महेपेन्द्र सिंह देवड़ा को जिलाध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया। इसी तरह जिला संरक्षक मगरीवाड़ा उपसरपंच विक्रमसिंह देवड़ा, संयोजक दत्ताणी उपसरपंच महिपालसिंह देवड़ा, महामंत्री सनवाड़ा उपसरपंच महिपालसिंह, उपाध्यक्ष गिरवर उपसरपंच सोमाराम, सातपुर उपसरपंच गणेश जोशी, मकावल उपसरपंच आशा कुंवर, गुलाबसिंह देवड़ा, मुंगथला उप सरपंच महेंद्र माली, वाटेरा उपसरपंच डॉ. नरोत्तम जणवा, प्रवक्ता कैलाश चौधरी उपसरपंच पीथापुरा, मंत्री नारायणसिंह बीका उपसरपंच जेतावाडा, मफतलाल माली उपसरपंच पामेरा को नियुक्त किया गया।

जबकि, रेवदर तहसील की कार्यकारिणी में मगसिंह चौहान उपसरपंच जीरावल को अध्यक्ष, महामंत्री बलवंत सिंह हरणी अमरापुरा, उपाध्यक्ष प्रभुराम चौधरी उपसरपंच सोरडा, दीपाराम चौधरी उपसरपंच गुलाबगंज, लक्ष्मण सिंह उपसरपंच लूणोल, प्रकाश भाई घांची उपसरपंच रेवदर, रमीलादेवी गणेश भाई राजपुरोहित उपसरपंच बांट, मंत्री पारस कुंवर देवड़ा उपसरपंच पोसिन्द्रा, प्रभु राम देवासी उपसरपंच भटाना, जगाराम माली उपसरपंच सिरोडी, दीपाराम देवासी उपसरपंच डाक, प्रवक्ता हरजीराम कोली को मनोनीत किया गया।

आबूरोड तहसील अध्यक्ष मनोहरसिंह राव उपसरपंच आमथला, महामंत्री महेन्द्र भाई माली उपसरपंच मूंगथला, मंत्री भरत रावल उपसरपंच देलदर, कोषाध्यक्ष तरूण सिंह उपसरपंच ओरिया, उपाध्यक्ष गणपत पुरोहित उपसरपंच खडाल, पिंडवाड़ा तहसील अध्यक्ष भारत रावल उपसरपंच रोहिडा, उपाध्यक्ष गणपतसिंह उपसरपंच नागपुरा, उपाध्यक्ष रामलाल जणवा उपसरपंच पंचदेवल को बनाया गया।

इसी तरह सिरोही तहसील उपाध्यक्ष डायालाल देवासी को मनोनीत किया गया। कसनाराम कोली उपसरपंच दोलपुरा, भटीदेवी देवासी उपसरपंच पादर, प्रकाश कोली उपसरपंच मारोल, मरगादेवी उपसरपंच नागाणी, सताराम उपसरपंच चनार, सुरताराम उपसरपंच क्यारिया, रताराम उपसरपंच चंडेला को सदस्य बनाया गया। नवनियुक्त प्रदेश संयोजक सुजान सिंह वडवज ने संगठन को मजबूत करने पर जोर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि शीघ्र ही पूरे प्रदेश में इस संगठन का विस्तार किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser