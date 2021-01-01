पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिमटने लगा काेराेना:16 दिन में तीसरी बार ऐसा जब लगातार 3 दिन तक एक भी नया केस नहीं, महीने में 133 पॉजिटिव आए

सिरोही6 घंटे पहलेलेखक: हरीश मेघवाल
  • कोरोना से सावधानी जरूरी - 17,18,19 व 25, 27, 28 और 30, 31 जनवरी, 1 फरवरी को एक भी कोरोना केस नहीं, 98.80% रिकवरी रेट

इस साल के शुरुआती महीने में ही सिराेही जिले में कोरोना का पतन शुरू हो चुका है। कोरोनाकाल में पहली बार पखवाड़ेभर में तीसरी बार ऐसा हुआ, जब लगातार 3-3 दिन तक एक भी नया केस सामने नहीं आया।

पहले 17, 18, 19 जनवरी, फिर 25, 27, 28 जनवरी तथा अब 30,31 जनवरी, 1 फरवरी को एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला। जनवरी महीने में 133 कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए, जबकि 307 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए।

एक जनवरी तक जिले में मिले कुल मरीजों की संख्या 4468 थी और 4232 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके थे, जबकि 197 एक्टिव केस थे। सोमवार को कुल मरीजों की संख्या 4594 हुई। जबकि, 4539 डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब सिर्फ 16 केस एक्टिव हैं। नए मरीज नहीं मिलने और एक्टिव केस की संख्या घटने से रिकवरी रेट भी पहली बार 98.80 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है।

सबसे बड़ी खुशी की बात ये है कि कोरोनाकाल के नौ महीने में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ जब पिछले 16 दिनों में 9 दिन तक एक भी नया केस सामने नहीं आया। अब कोरोना कमजोर पड़ चुका है, लेकिन जब तक ये महामारी जड़ से खत्म नहीं हो, तब तक हमें मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करनी होगी।

जनवरी महीने में कोरोना काफी काबू में : शिवगंज ब्लॉक कोरोना फ्री, यहां एक भी एक्टिव केस नहीं
जनवरी माह में कोरोना महामारी का संक्रमण काफी हद तक काबू में आ चुका है। शिवगंज ब्लॉक में अब एक भी एक्टिव केस नहीं है। शिवगंज ब्लॉक में कुल 566 कोरोना मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, इनमें 560 डिस्चार्ज हुए और 6 की मौत हुई। सिरोही और पिंडवाड़ा में सिर्फ 2-2 एक्टिव केस है।

सिरोही ब्लॉक में 948 पॉजिटिव में से 928 डिस्चार्ज हुए और 2 एक्टिव केस है। यहां सबसे ज्यादा 18 मौतें हुई। पिंडवाड़ा ब्लॉक में 867 पॉजिटिव में से 859 डिस्चार्ज हुए और 2 एक्टिव केस है।

यहां 6 मौतें हुई। रेवदर ब्लॉक में 501 पॉजिटिव में से 492 डिस्चार्ज हुए और 6 एक्टिव केस है। यहां सबसे कम 3 मौतें हुई। आबूरोड ब्लॉक में सबसे ज्यादा 1715 पॉजिटिव मिले, जिसमें से 1703 डिस्चार्ज हुए और 6 एक्टिव केस हैं। यहां 6 मौतें हुई।

