अच्छी खबर:भारत सरकार ने जिला अस्पताल को दिया लक्ष्य सर्टिफिकेट, 78 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मिले अंक

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सितंबर में हुआ था जिला अस्पताल का वर्जुअल अससमेंट नेशनल अस्सेसर, सभी मानकों में मिले अच्छे अंक

भारत सरकार की ओर से चलाए जा रहे लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम के तहत जिला अस्पताल को लक्ष्य प्रमाण पत्र मिला है। भारत सरकार ने कोविड-19 की परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल का वर्जुअल अससमेंट नेशनल अस्सेसर के द्वारा करवाया गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि गत 15 सितंबर को सिरोही जिला अस्पताल का वर्जुअल अससमेंट नेशनल अस्सेसर के द्वारा किया गया था, जिसमें अस्पताल के लेबर रूम एवं मेटरनिटी ऑपरेशन थिएटर का लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम के सभी मानकों में अच्छे अंक अर्जित किए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम के तहत मुख्य मानक निर्धारित किए गए हैं, जिसमें से समस्त मानकों में जिला अस्पताल सिरोही ने 78 फीसदी से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। लेबर रूम एवं मेटरनिटी ऑपरेशन थिएटर दोनों लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम के तहत सर्टिफिकेशन प्राप्त किया है। जिला नोडल अधिकारी लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम (आरसीएचओ) डॉ. विवेक कुमार ने बताया कि लक्ष्य सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त करने वाले संस्थान को छह लाख की प्रोत्साहन राशि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दी जाएगी, जिसका इस्तेमाल अस्पताल के लेबर रूम व मेटरनिटी ऑपरेशन थिएटर में बेहतर सेवाएं मुहैया कराने के लिए किया जा सकेगा।

इस कार्य के लिए जिला अस्पताल पीएमओ एवं एमसीएच विंग के प्रभारी डॉ. उषा चौहान के साथ समस्त लेबर रूम व मेटरनिटी ऑपरेशन थिएटर के स्टाफ का पूर्ण सहयोग रहा। लक्ष्य प्रोग्राम के तहत लेबर रूम और ऑपरेशन थिएटर स्थिति बेहतर बनाने में जिला दक्षता मेंटर डॉ. आयुष शर्मा का भी योगदान रहा।

