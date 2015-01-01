पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:कोरोनाकाल में सेवा देने वाले स्काउट, रोवर व रेंजर का जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में सम्मान

सिरोही2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला मुख्यालय के कार्यालय में हुआ कार्यक्रम, कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान चलाने के लिए किया गया सम्मानित

राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट गाइड जिला मुख्यालय सिरोही के तत्वावधान में कोविड 19 में स्थानीय संघ की ओर से कोरोनाकाल के दौरान सेवा कार्य करने वाले स्काउट, रोवर, रेन्जर, स्काउटर, गाइडर का जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर भगवतीप्रसाद व सीओ स्काउट नरेन्द्र खोरवाल काे कलेक्टर ने सम्मानित किया।

कार्यक्रम में स्थानीय संघ के स्काउट, रोवर, रेन्जर, स्काउटर, गाइडर को कोरोना वायरस के कोरोनाकाल में विपरीत परिस्थितियों में लॉकडाउन के दौरान कोरोना योद्धा बनकर काम किया। कोरोनाकाल में फील्ड में रहकर सेवा कार्य जागरूकता अभियान, भोजन पैकेट बनाना, वितरण करना, मास्क बनाकर वितरण, परिंडा-चुग्गा पात्र अभियान, रंगोली बनाना, रेल्वे-बस स्टैंड पर सेवा कार्य, सेनेटाइजर करना, नारा लेखन, आरोग्य सेतु एप डाउनलोड, संकल्प प्रॉजेक्ट, मैसेंजर ऑफ पीस, वेबीनार, साइकल रैली, स्वच्छता अभियान, काढ़ा वितरण आदि सेवा कार्य में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वालों को प्रमाण पत्र व मोमेन्टो देकर समानित किया गया।

इनका किया सम्मान
कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर और स्काउट सीओ ने इन्द्र खत्री, गागा सिंह, सुजीत झा, प्रकाश पुरोहित, धीरेन्द्र सिंह गोहिल, रणजीत जीनगर, कुणाल प्रजापत, जितेन्द्र बांसफोड, मनीष बांसफोड, पार्थ सेन, विजय महोरेशा, आशिष भुरा, प्रदीप सिंह, राजेश राणा, सुरेश प्रजापत, दीपक कुमार कलबी, जगदीश सिंह, खुशपाल सिंह, प्रियंका, ज्योति गहलोत, बीना कुमारी, साक्षी सांखला, निशा मामोडिया, प्रिंस प्रजापत, अशोक मीणा और दीपक कलावन्त को प्रमाण पत्र व मोमेन्टो देकर किया गया।

सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थानीय संघ का सम्मान सरूपगंज को मिला
कोरोनाकाल में सेवा करने में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थानीय संघ के रूप में सरूपगंज को मिला। कलेक्टर व सीओ ने स्थानीय संघ सरूपगंज के पदाधिकारी प्रभारी सहायक स्काउट भगवानाराम मीणा, प्रभारी सहायक जिला गाइड अल्का गुप्ता, सचिव प्रतापराम प्रजापत, संयुक्त सचिव शांति देवी को सम्मानित किया गया। प्रमाण पत्र पदमाराम डाबी और मोमेन्टो संदीप अग्रवाल की ओर से प्रदान किया गया, इनको भी सम्मानित किया।

इधर, गाइड की बालिकाओं ने किया पौधरोपण व सफाई कार्य
राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में गाइड की बालिकाओं ने विद्यालय परिसर की सफाई करके पौधरोपण किया। प्रधानाचार्य हीरा खत्री के अनुसार इस कार्य में विद्यालय के देवीलाल कस्वा, वर्षा त्रिवेदी, गोपालसिंह राव, हेमलता रावल का सहयोग रिा। गाइड की बालिकाएं अक्षिता कुमारी, कोमल शेख, खुशी, ब्रह्मा प्रजापत व रेखा आदि ने सहयोग किया।

