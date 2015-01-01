पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Sirohi
  Kareena Armor Policy Will Be Possible For The Newborn, 3 To 6 Lakhs Will Be Covered For The Expenses On Treatment And Medicines At A Nominal Premium.

काेराेना से लड़ाई:नवजात की भी हो सकेगी काेराेना कवच पाॅलिसी,मामूली प्रीमियम पर इलाज व दवाइयों पर होने वाले खर्च के लिए 3 से 6 लाख की रिस्क होगी कवर

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना के बढ़ते मामलाें के बाद इंश्याेरेंस रेग्युलेटरी एंड डवलपमेंट ऑथोरिटी (इरडा) की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के तहत बीमा कंपनियाें ने काेराेना कवच एंव सुरक्षा के नाम से पाॅलिसी लॉन्च की है। काेराेना का इलाज कराने के लिए इंश्योरेंस कंपनियाें के माध्यम से आमजन पॉलिसी ले सकते हैं। इन पाॅलिसी के तहत कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेने से पहले व भर्ती रहने तथा घर में देखभाल के दाैरान इलाज व दवाइयाें पर खर्च हुई राशि का क्लेम किया जा सकता है। बीमा कंपनियाें ने अलग-अलग पॉलिसी लॉन्च की है जिसकी अवधि साढ़े तीन से साढ़े नाै माह तक की है।

साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 4 हजार रुपए है वहीं साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 6 हजार रुपए रखा गया है। साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी में 3 लाख तक वहीं साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी में 6 लाख रुपए तक का इंश्योरेंस कवर हो सकेगा। पॉलिसी खरीदने के लिए न्यूनतम उम्र 18 साल और अधिकतम उम्र 65 साल रखी गई है। जबकि बच्चाें की पाॅलिसी के लिए न्यूनतम उम्र एक दिन रखी है।

काेराेना कवच में ये है शामिल -कोरोना कवच एवं सुरक्षा पॉलिसी में बेड का चार्ज, नर्सिंग चार्ज, ब्लड टेस्ट, पीपीई किट, ऑक्सीजन, आईसीयू और डॉक्टर की कंसल्टेशन फीस कवर होगी। अस्पताल में भर्ती होने से पहले डॉक्टर कंसल्टेशन, चैकअप और डाइग्नोसिस के खर्च शामिल हैं। घर से अस्पताल और अस्पताल से घर तक एम्बुलेंस का खर्च भी कवर हाेगा।

