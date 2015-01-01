पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:कचरे के ढेर में लगी आग से दुकान में रखा लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक

सिरोही3 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापार मंडल में आक्रोश, कोतवाली पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज

शहर के धनलक्ष्मी मार्केट स्थित बंशी गिफ्ट दुकान के बाहर शनिवार सुबह कचरे के ढेर में लगी आग की चिंगारी से दुकान के अंडर ग्रांउड गोदाम में रखे सामान में आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते गोदाम में लगी आग ने विकराल रुप धारण कर लिया। इस हादसे में कम्प्प्यूटर, प्रिंटर सहित दुकान का गोदाम में रखा सामान जल कर खाक हो गया। हादसे की सूचना पर कोतवाली थाने से सीआई अनिता रानी और नगर परिषद आयुक्त महेंद्रसिंह मौके पर पहुंचे तथा मौका मुआयना किया।

दुकान में आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही आसपास के लोगों ने दुकान मालिक, कोतवाली पुलिस के साथ ही अग्निशमन वाहन सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही अग्निशमन वाहन तथा कोतवाली ने मौके पर पहुंच आग पर काबू पाया। इस दौरान व्यापार मंडल के हजारी मल छीपा तथा धनलक्ष्मी मार्केट सहित आपस के दुकानदार भी मौके पर पहुंचे। दुकानदारों के रोष प्रकट करने के दौरान मौके पर कोतवाली थाना अधिकारी अनितारानी तथा नगर परिषद आयुक्त महेंद्र सिंह चौधरी मौके पर पहुंचे उन्होंने दुकानदारों की बातें सुनी।

इस दौरान आसपास की दुकानों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की तलाश की गई, लेकिन वहां कोई कैमरा लगा हुआ नहीं मिला। एक दुकान पर मिला लेकिन दुकानदार का कहना था कि रात को बिजली का मैन स्विच बंद होने से कैमरा भी बंद हो जाता है। वहां मौजूद लोगों ने पुलिस को बताया कि मार्केट का कचरा गली में दो अलग अलग स्थानों पर ढेर कर हर दो तीन दिन के बाद जलाया जाता है।

दुकानदार की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने की जांच शुरु
पुलिस के अनुसार कालंद्री निवासी जितेंद्र कुमार पुत्र मगनलाल माली ने पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसकी धनलक्ष्मी मार्केट स्थित बंशी गिफ्ट की दुकान की में पिछले 20 सालों से व्यापार कर रहा है। दुकान के अंडर ग्राउंड में गोदाम है, उसमें दुकाना का सामान रखा हुआ था।

शनिवार सुबह करीब छह व साढे छह बजे नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारियों ने लापरवाही पूर्वक मार्केट का कचरा मेरी दुकान के आगे गोदाम के वेंटीलेटर से आग उसकी दुकान के गोदाम में पहुंच गई तथा उसमें रखे सामान में आग लग गई। वहां मौजूद लोगों ने अग्निशमन वाहन को मौके पर बुलवाकर आग बुझाई। जितेंद्र माली ने बताया कि आगे लगने से दुकान में रखा कम्प्यूटर, प्रिंटर व गिफ्ट का अधिकतर सामान जल गया तथा बाकी का अग्निशमन वाहन के पानी से खराब हो गया। इस हादसे में उसकी दुकान में करीब 12 लाख रुपए का सामान जलकर धुएं व पानी से नष्ट हो गया।

उसका कहना है कि नगरपरिषद कर्मचारी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएं। कोतवाली थाना अधिकारी अनिता रानी ने बताया कि सूचना मिलने पर मौका मुआयना किया गया। जितेंद्र कुमार की रिपोर्ट मिली है। इस मामले में जांच की जा रही है कि किसकी गलती से आग लगी है।

