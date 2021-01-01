पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पीजी कॉलेज में विकास समिति की बैठक, भवन का रंगरोगन व निर्धारित स्थानों पर इंटर लॉकिंग टाइल्स लगाने का भी लिया प्रस्ताव

सिरोही10 घंटे पहले
  • पीजी कॉलेज में बनेगी ई लाइब्रेरी और होगा निशुल्क वायफाय जोन

राजकीय महाविद्यालय सिरोही में महाविद्यालय विकास समिति की बैठक विधायक संयम लोढ़ा के मार्गदर्शन एवं प्राचार्य व महाविद्यालय विकास समिति की अध्यक्ष डॉ. अनुपमा साहा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में समिति के सचिव डॉ. नवनीत कुमार वर्मा ने पूर्व बैठक की कार्रवाई विवरण प्रस्तुत किया, जिसे समिति की ओर से अनुमोदित किया गया।

बैठक में विद्यार्थियों एवं महाविद्यालय के विकास के लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए, जिनमें विद्यार्थियों के लिए महाविद्यालय में निशुल्क वाई फाई जोन स्थापित करने एवं ई लाईब्रेरी उपलब्ध करवाने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की, जिससे इस पिछड़े जिले के विद्यार्थियों को विश्वस्तरीय संस्थानों की लाईब्रेरी से सीधे जुड़कर नवीनतम ज्ञान एवं तकनीक की जानकारी निशुल्क मिल सकेगी और विद्यार्थी विभिन्न विषयों की महत्वपूर्ण पुस्तकों का अध्ययन कर सके।

महाविद्यालय में रंगरोगन एवं भीतर की सड़कों का पुनर्निर्माण एवं निर्धारित स्थानों पर इन्टर लॉकिंग टाईल्स लगवाने का प्रस्ताव भी लिया। मुख्य परिसर के सौन्दर्यीकरण के लिए पीछे स्थित खाली जमीन पर एक बगीचे का निर्माण करवाकर उसमें नवीन प्रजाति के पेड-पौधे लगाए जाने का प्रस्ताव लिया गया।

महाविद्यालय में आगामी सत्र से शून्य एवं न्यून पद की स्थिति वाले विषयों पर उचित मानदेय पर योग्य प्राध्यापक, पुस्तकालयाध्यक्ष, शारीरिक शिक्षक, प्रयोगशाला सहायक एवं प्रयोगशाला सेवक रखने का निर्णय भी समिति की ओर से लिया गया, जिससे अगले सत्र से विद्यार्थियों की शिक्षण व्यवस्था सुचारु हो सके। प्रायोगिक कार्य एवं खेलकूद गतिविधियां नियमित रूप से संचालित की जा सके।

सेमिनार, संगोष्ठियों व कवि सम्मेलन आयोजित करने का लिया निर्णय

विद्यार्थियों में साहित्यिक एवं अकादमिक रूचि को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए विभिन्न विषय में सेमिनार एवं संगोष्ठियों का आयोजन करवाने एवं आगामी सत्र में कवि सम्मेलन आयोजित करने का निर्णय भी समिति की ओर से लिया गया। इसके लिए सेमिनार हॉल में तकनीकी सुधार के लिए आवश्यक सामग्री, जिसमें साउंड सिस्टम, फर्नीचर एवं अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने का प्रस्ताव भी लिया गया। बैठक में सन 2050 तक की महाविद्यालय कार्ययोजना बनाने का प्रस्ताव भी लिया गया। बैठक में शिक्षाविद पीआर धानेटिया, सभापति महेंद्र मेवाड़ा, महाविद्यालय विकास समित सदस्य डॉ. संध्या दुबे व डॉ. भगवानाराम बिश्नोई मौजूद थे।

