वारदात:ब्यावर-पिंडवाड़ा फोरलेन स्थित वीरवाड़ा गांव के पास बिना नंबर की दो कारों में आए बदमाशों ने की वारदात

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • फोरलेन पर फायरिंग, दो बाइक सवार युवकों को लूटा

ब्यावर पिंडवाड़ा फोरलेन स्थित वीरवाड़ा गांव के पास बिना नंबर की दो कारों में आए सवार कुछ युवकों ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को पहले रुकवाया, फिर हवाई फायर कर बाइक पर सामने की ओर रखा एफसीआइ गोदाम के रेकार्ड संबंधित कागजात व अन्य सामान से भरा बैग लूट कार में बैठ कर फरार हो गए।

हादसे के बाद एसपी, एएसपी डीएसपी सहित थाना जाप्ता मौके पर पहुंचा। पुलिस ने फोरलेन स्थित होटल व ढाबों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगालना शुरु किया। पुलिस के अनुसार डाबी लाइन सिरोही निवासी ललित कुमार पुत्र नरेंद्र सेन ने पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वह उसके साथी सिरोही निवासी निखिल सिंह पुत्र जुझार सिंह दोनों पिंडवाड़ा स्थित एफसीआई गोदाम में प्राईवेट नौकरी करते है।

वो दोनों हमेशा की तरह सोमवार सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे उनकी बाइक लेकर सिरोही से पिंडवाड़ा की ओर रवाना हुए थे। रास्ते में बाहरीघाटा स्थित वीरबावसी के पास एक कार ने उन्हें ओवरटेक किया। उसके बाद उसी कार ने उन्हें दुबारा से सानवाड़ा से आगे वीरवाड़ा के पेट्रोल पंप से पहले नाले के पास करीब 11.45 बजे ओवरटेक कर उसकी बाइक को रुकवाया।

उस समय बाइक निखिल सिंह चला रहा था, जबकि वह पीछे बैठा हुआ था। उसके बाइक रोकते ही उनके पीछे एक अन्य कार आई, उसके चालक ने उनकी बाइक के पीछे कार रोकी। कार से एक व्यक्ति नीचे उतरा और हाथ में गन जैसा हथियार लेकर हमारी ओर आया। कार में से भी दो व्यक्ति नीचे उतरे तथा उन्हें धमकाते हुए उनकी बाइक पर आगे की ओर रखा बैग मांगा।

उन्होंने डर के मारे बैग उन्हें पकड़ा दिया। इस पर वे बैग लेकर पिंडवाड़ा की ओर चले गए। उनके बैग में एफसीआई गोदाम के बिल, चालान बुक व पेमेंट बुक रखी थी। सिरोही एएसपी मिलन कुमार जोहिया ने बताया कि वीरवाडा पेट्रोल पंप के पास बाइक सवार दो युवकों को डरा धमका कर कार में सवार युवकों ने गन जैसी कोई चीज दिखाई और बैग ले कर फरार हो गए। दोनों युवकों ने पूछताछ के दौरान किसी फायर का जिक्र नहीं किया। कार के नंबर भी नहीं होना बताया। हालांकि नाकाबंदी के साथ ही दोनों वाहनों की तलाश की जा रही है।

वारदात की सूचना पर पहुंचे एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारी
सूचना मिलते ही एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक, एएसपी मिलन कुमार जोहिया, पिंडवाड़ा डीएसपी किशोरसिंह चौहान, पिंडवाड़ा थाना अधिकारी सुमेर सिंह इंदा दल सहित मौके पर पहुंचे। पिंडवाड़ा सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में नाकाबंदी करवा सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने एवं टीम गठित कर कार्रवाई शरू की गई। जबकि एएसपी मिलन कुमार जोहिया ने पिंडवाड़ा थाने पहुंच दोनों पीडि़तों से पूछताछ की। बाद में उन्होंने थानाधिकारी सहित स्टॉफ को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

