जनजाति क्षेत्रीय विकास विभाग:मारवाड़ क्षेत्रीय जनजाति विकास बोर्ड का गठन विधायक लोढ़ा ने विधानसभा में उठाया था मामला

सिरोही6 घंटे पहले
  • 13 पदेन सदस्य एवं समुदाय के 6 प्रतिष्ठित लोग सदस्य होंगे

जोधपुर संभाग के माडा, माडा कलस्टर एवं बिखरी जनजाति क्षेत्र के अनुसूचित जनजाति समुदाय के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए मारवाड़ क्षेत्रीय जनजाति विकास बोर्ड का गठन किया गया है। बोर्ड का मुख्यालय जोधपुर होगा, जिसमें अध्यक्ष, सदस्य सचिव, 13 पदेन सदस्य एवं समुदाय के 6 प्रतिष्ठित लोग सदस्य होंगे।

जनजाति क्षेत्रीय विकास विभाग इसका प्रशासनिक विभाग होगा। आदिवासी दिवस पर विधायक संयम लोढ़ा ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से जोधपुर डिवीजन के इस उपेक्षित वर्ग की इस पीड़ा को व्यक्त कर यह बोर्ड बनाने की मांग की थी और इस मामले को विधानसभा में भी उठाया था, जिसे मुख्यमंत्री जी ने स्वीकार किया। उसी का यह नतीजा है कि यह बोर्ड बना।

जनजाति क्षेत्रीय विकास मंत्री अर्जुनसिंह बामणिया ने बताया कि बोर्ड जोधपुर संभाग के अनुसूचित जनजाति समुदाय के उत्थान एवं विकास के विषय में स्थाई परामर्शदात्री संस्था के रूप में कार्य करेगा।

इसके लिए विशेष योजनाओं का निर्माण कर टीएडी एवं अन्य विभागों के माध्यम से क्रियान्वित करने के लिए राज्य सरकार को संस्तुति करेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य सरकार की ओर से बोर्ड को हर साल बजट राशि उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। सदस्य सचिव की ओर से कार्य योजना तैयार कर बोर्ड से अनुमोदन के पश्चात टीएडी आयुक्त को भेजी जाएगी।

टीएडी आयुक्त कार्य योजना पर राज्य सरकार का अनुमोदन कराकर विभिन्न विभागों के सहयोग से क्रियान्वित कराने के लिए उत्तरदायी होंगे।

जनजाति विभाग के प्रमुख शासन सचिव बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष और संभागीय आयुक्त होंगे सचिव
टीएडी विभाग के प्रमुख शासन सचिव बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष एवं जोधपुर संभागीय आयुक्त सदस्य सचिव होंगे। जोधपुर, पाली, बाड़मेर, जालौर, सिरोही एवं जैसलमेर जिले के कलेक्टर, जिला परिषद के सीईओ एवं विभाग के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त चतुर्थ पदेन सदस्य होंगे।

इसके अलावा संभाग के प्रत्येक जिले से अनुसूचित जनजाति समुदाय के एक-एक प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्ति सदस्य होंगे, जिनको राज्य सरकार की ओर से 3 साल के लिए मनोनीत किया जाएगा। बोर्ड की ओर से जरूरत होने पर विभिन्न संभागीय एवं जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों को स्थाई अथवा विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य के रूप में बैठकों में आमंत्रित कर कार्य संचालन में सहयोग लिया जा सकेगा।

