मौसम:माउंट आबू में सर्दी ने तोड़ा 10 साल का रिकाॅर्ड, पारा 2.2 डिग्री पर, पिछले साल से 20 दिन पहले जमी बर्फ

सिरोही5 घंटे पहले
  • उत्तर भारत में हो रही भारी बर्फबारी और राजस्थान के कई इलाकों में हुई बारिश के बाद अचानक बढ़ी सर्दी

उत्तर भारत में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी का असर जिलेभर में पड़ रहा है। प्रदेश के एकमात्र हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में अचानक सर्दी के तेवर तीखे हो गए हैं। यहां बुधवार की रात इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही और पहली बार सुबह जगह-जगह बर्फ जमी नजर आई। माउंट आबू में इस बार सर्दी रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ रही है। यहां नवंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में पहली बार पारा 2.2 डिग्री हुआ है।

इससे पहले वर्ष 2010 में 20 नवंबर को पारा 3 डिग्री पर था। पिछले साल यहां 8 दिसंबर को पारा 2.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस हुआ था और सीजन की पहली बार बर्फ जमी थी। यानी, पिछले साल से इस बार करीब 20 दिन पहले ही यहां बर्फ जम गई है। इसके बाद माउंट आबू में हर साल दिसंबर में लगभग दूसरे या तीसरे सप्ताह में तापमान जमाव बिंदू के पास पहुंचने से बर्फ जम गई।

बुधवार की रात माउंट आबू में एक ही दिन में 2.8 डिग्री पारा गिरकर इस पारा 2.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया तथा दिन का तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। गुरुवार को सवेरे पोलो ग्राउंड व होटल के पार्क में घास व पौधों पर ओस की बूंदें जम गईं। जिला मुख्यालय पर भी तापमान 12 डिग्री और अधिकतम 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। माउंट आबू समेत जिले के मैदानी इलाकों में देर सुबह कोहरे छाया रहा।

इसलिए जमी बर्फ : विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार नॉर्थ विंड सक्रिय होने व मौसम में नमी के साथ तापमान में कमी के कारण ओस की बूंदें हिमकणों में बदल जाती है। माउंट आबू में भी तापमान कम होने के साथ ठंडी हवा व नमी के कारण सवेरे ओस की बूंदें जम गई। आसमान साफ रहा तो तापमान और कम हो सकता है।

आगे क्या : अभी और बढ़ेगी सर्दी : मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि उत्तरी भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण प्रदेश में और सर्दी बढ़ेगी। माउंट आबू में अगले पांच दिन ऐसा ही मौसम बना रहने की संभावना है। गुरुवार को भी देर सुबह तक कोहरे का असर रहा। सिरोही शहर में भी दिन और रात के पारे में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। जिलेभर में अभी सर्दी बढ़ेगी। मौसम विभाग की माने तो आगामी 22 नवंबर तक प्रदेश में मौसम साफ रहेगा और तापमान में गिरावट होगी जिससे सर्दी बढ़ेगी।

इधर, गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए ठंड बेहद उपयोगी
गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए भी ठंड काफी उपयोगी है। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए ठंड आवश्यक है। अब किसान बिजाई कर सकते हैं। तापमान में गिरावट से ठंड बढ़ी है। इससे किन्नू व गाजर में मिठास बढ़ेगी। साथ ही रबी फसल सरसो व जौ की फसलों के लिए भी ठंड फायदेमंद है।

