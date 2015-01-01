पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जम्मू (5डिग्री) और शिमला (2.6डिग्री) से भी ठंडा माउंट, सिरोही में सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात, लगातार तीसरे दिन जमी बर्फ

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देश के पहाड़ी इलाकों से आ रही सर्द हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन और गलन

प्रदेश में मंगलवार से जारी सर्द हवा ने ठिठुरन और गलन बढ़ा दी। देश के पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी के बाद से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं से मैदानी इलाकों में कड़ाके की सर्दी शुरू हो चुकी है। हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू बुधवार को देश के हिल स्टेशन जम्मू और शिमला से भी ठंडा रहा। बुधवार को माउंट आबू का न्यूनतम तापमान 1.6 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि जम्मू का तापमान 5 डिग्री और शिमला का तापमान 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

ऐसे में बुधवार को माउंट आबू इन दोनों हिल स्टेशन से भी ठंडा रहा। साथ ही प्रदेश में भी सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान के साथ माउंट आबू सबसे ठंडा रहा। इधर, माउंट में पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी का असर जिलेभर में भी नजर आया। बुधवार को जिला मुख्यालय का न्यूनतम तापमान भी इस सीजन में पहली बार 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया, जिससे सिरोही में सबसे सर्द रात भी रही। माउंट आबू में कम हुए तापमान के कारण यहां बुधवार को लगातार तीसरे दिन सवेरे जगह-जगह ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बनी नजर आई तथा देर तक कोहरा छाया रहा।

आगे : शीतलहर से तापमान 2-3 डिग्री तक लुढ़केगा, ठिठुरन और बढ़ेगी

उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव से 18 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश के 9 जिलों के शीतलहर की चपेट में बने रहने की चेतावनी है। सीकर, झुंझुनूं, अलवर, भरतपुर, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, चूरू और नागौर शामिल हैं। इन जिलों के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी किया है।

इधर, सिरोही का सीजन में पहली बार 9 डिग्री हुआ तापमान, सबसे सर्द रात भी
सिरोही जिले के माउंट आबू में पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में भी पड़ रहा है। सिरोही में बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान इस सीजन में पहली बार 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। यहां दिनभर शीतलहर चलने से गलन महसूस हुई तथा लोग ठिठुरने लगे। हालांकि, सूरज चढ़ने के साथ ही गुनगुनी धूप निकली तो लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिली।

बदलते मौसम का असर
स्वास्थ्य : अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ फिजिशियन डॉ. प्रदीप चौहान का कहना है कि अत्यधिक सर्दी से सर्दी-जुकाम और कोरोना के रोगी बढ़ सकते हैं।
कृषि : कृषि विशषज्ञों के अनुसार कोहरा रबी की फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद है। गेहूं, चना, सरसों, प्याज को नमी के लिए सर्दी की जरूरत होती है।

