पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में 3.4 डिग्री तापमान बढ़ने के बावजूद सर्दी से राहत नहीं, दिन में चली शीतलहर से जनजीवन प्रभावित, अधिकतम पारा भी बढ़ा

सिरोहीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माउंट में 3 डिग्री हुआ पारा, दूसरे दिन भी जमी ओस

उत्तर भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण सर्दी अब पहाड़ों से उतरकर मैदानी इलाकों में पहुंच चुकी है। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में शीतलहर का आगमन हो चुका है और पारा भी नीचे उतरना शुरू हो चुका है। हालांकि प्रदेश के एकमात्र हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में एक दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 3.4 डिग्री बढ़कर 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया है, लेकिन यहां सर्दी से राहत नहीं मिल रही है। मंगलवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन यहां जगह-जगह ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बनी और देर तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। यहां सर्दी से बचने के लिए सैलानियों के साथ स्थानीय लोगों ने गर्म कपड़ों के साथ अलाव का सहारा लिया। मंगलवार को माउंट आबू का अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

सिरोही में 10 डिग्री हुआ, दिन में भी चली शीतलहर, 19 दिसंबर तक और पारा गिरने की संभावना
माउंट आबू में पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में भी पड़ रहा है। सिरोही में सोमवार के मुकाबले मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 1 डिग्री की गिरावट के बाद 10 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। सुबह हल्की सर्द हवाएं चलने से लोग ठिठुरने लगे। हालांकि, सूरज चढ़ने के साथ ही गुनगुनी धूप निकली तो लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिली। मौसम विभाग ने आगामी 19 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश में मौसम साफ रहने और तापमान में और गिरावट होने से सर्दी का असर बढ़ने की संभावना जताई है।

माउंट आबू में दो दिन बाद फिर पारा पहुंच सकता है जमाव बिंदु पर
उत्तर भारत में लगातार बर्फबारी के बाद आ रही उत्तरी हवाओं से माउंट आबू में अगले दो दिनों में पारा और कम होने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार माउंट आबू में शुक्रवार तक पारा जमाव बिंदु तक पहुंच सकता है। इधर, जिला मुख्यालय पर भी लगातार पारा लुढ़कने की संभावना है और गुरुवार को पारा 7 डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना है।

सुबह देर तक छाया रहा कोहरा
माउंट आबू में पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच मंगलवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन भी सवेरे जगह-जगह ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बनी और सुबह देर तक कोहरा छाया रहा। मंगलवार को पोलो ग्राउंड के बगीचे की घास और मकान के बाहर खड़ी कार के शीशे पर गिरी ओस बर्फ बन गई। साथ ही दिन में भी शीतलहर चलने से जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें