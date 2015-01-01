पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संकट:सरकारी विद्यालयों में पोषाहार पकाने वाले कुक कम हेल्पर के सामने आर्थिक संकट

सिरोही2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूलों में पोषाहार पकाने वाली कुक कम हेल्पर को मानदेय नहीं मिलने से बिगड़ी आर्थिक स्थिति
  • जिले के 926 स्कूलों के 1724 हेल्परों को सात महीने से नहीं मिला मानदेय

जिले सहित प्रदेश में आठवीं तक के सरकारी स्कूलों में रसोई की गर्मी में तपकर बच्चों के लिए दूध गर्म करने से लेकर दोपहर का भोजन तैयार करने वाले कुक कम हेल्पर की दीपावली इस बार फीकी रहेगी। कोरोनाकाल में सरकारी स्कूलें बंद क्या हुई, इसमें बच्चों को दोपहर का भोजन पकाकर देने वाले कुक कम हेल्पर के सामने आर्थिक संकट आ गया है।

इस महीने दीपावली पर्व भी है। ऐसे में मानदेय नहीं मिलने के कारण कुक कम हेल्पर की दीपावली फीकी रहने की स्थिति बन गई है। सिर्फ 1320 रुपए के मानदेय पर काम करने वाले कुक कम हेल्पर को मार्च 2020 यानी पिछले सात महीने से मानदेय का भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। कुक कम हेल्पर को जो मानदेय दिया जा रहा है। वो अकुशल श्रमिक की न्यूनतम मजदूरी का चौथा हिस्सा भी नहीं है।

जिले के 926 स्कूलों में 1724 कुक कम हेल्पर
जिले के 926 राजकीय प्राथमिक, उच्च प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक एवं उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूलों में मिड डे मील बनता है। इन स्कूलों में 1724 कुक कम हेल्पर बच्चों को दोपहर का पोषाहार बनाकर देते है। ऐसे में कुक कम हेल्पर को सात महीने से मानदेय नहीं मिलने के कारण परेशान है। सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले कोरोनाकाल में बंद रहे स्कूलों के कक्षा एक से आठवीं तक नामांकित छात्रों के लिए सूखा पोषाहार बंटवाया गया, लेकिन स्कूलों में पोषाहार बनाने में लगे कुक कम हेल्परों को मिलने वाला मामूली मानदेय भी बीते पांच-छह महीनों से नहीं दिया गया।

कुक कम हेल्पर हुए बेरोजगार, आर्थिक तंगी भी
जिले में सरकारी स्कूल तो खुले हुए है, लेकिन बच्चों के छुट्टी है। ऐसे में कुक कम हेल्परों को आर्थिक तंगी के दौर से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। खास बात यह है कि कब स्कूल खुल जाए और पोषाहार बनाना पड़ जाए। इसी उहापोह में अल्प मानदेय भोगी कुक कम हेल्पर दूसरा धंधा भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

कोरोनाकाल में सर्वाधिक असर स्कूलों में पोषाहार बना कर परिवार चलाने वाले अल्प मानदेय से घर का गुजारा चलाने वाले कुक कम हेल्परों पर पड़ा है। मिड डे मील योजना के तहत जिले की सरकारी स्कूलों में आठवीं तक बच्चों को पोषाहार परोसने वाले कुक कम हेल्पर बेरोजगारी का दंश झेल रहे हैं।

अल्प मानदेय भी नहीं मिल रहा
^कुक कम हेल्पर्स मात्र 1320 रुपए के मानदेय पर भोजन पकाने का कार्य कर रहे हैं। यह भी विगत 7 माह का बकाया है। इसके लिए आंदोलन किया जाएगा।
-डॉ. उदयसिंह डिंगार, अध्यक्ष एकीकृत कर्मचारी महासंघ, सिरोही

परिवार को पालना हुआ मुश्किल
^सरकारी स्कूलों में पोषाहार पकाने वाली कुक कम हेल्परों को मानदेय नहीं मिला है। इस कारण घर परिवार चलाना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।
-रेखा रावल, अध्यक्ष, कुक कम हेल्पर्स संघ, सिरोही

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें