वनकर्मी:पिंडवाडा-ब्यावर फोरलेन पर वाहन की टक्कर से पैंथर की मौत, एक घंटे बाद पहुंचे वनकर्मी

सिरोही5 घंटे पहले
पिंडवाडा ब्यावर फोरलेन पर रविवार सुबह करीब 6.15 बजे आंबेश्वरजी के पास सड़क पार करते समय किसी वाहन की टक्कर लगने से एक पैंथर के सिर में गहरी चोट लगने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के करीब एक घंटे के बाद मौके पर वनकर्मी की सूचना पर दूसरे अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे तथा नर्सरी के पास स्मृति वन में मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

फोरलेन आबेंश्वरजी के पास पुलिया के पास से पैंथर सुबह करीब 6.15 बजे दौड़ते हुए सडक पार कर रहा था। इसी दौरान सिरोही की ओर से जा रहे किसी वाहन की टक्कर लगने से पैंथर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसी दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे फोरलेन एनएचएआई का हाइवे पेट्रोलिंग दल वहां से गुजरा तो देखा कि पैंथर के पास कोई टैंपो खड़ा हुआ था तथा चालक किसी से मोबाइल पर बात कर रहा था।

इस पर उन्होंने चालक को मौके से भगाते हुए उनके वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मूलचंद खींची को सूचना दी। खींची ने वन अधिकारियों को सूचना देते हुए मौके पर ही रहने के लिए कहा। इस दौरान एसएचएआई गश्ती दल के हसन खान, विनोद कुमार और विनोद राणा मौके पर ही रहे। सूचना मिलने के बाद रेंजर चुन्नी लाल के साथ वनपाल गजेंद्र्रसिंह, जितेंद्र वीराराम पहुंचे। इस दौरान पालडीएम पुलिस व कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

वन अधिकारियों ने पैंथर के आसपास की जगह देखी तथा मौका मुआयना कर शव को सिरोही वन विभाग के स्मृति वन के लिए रवाना किया। रेंजी चुन्नी लाल ने बताया कि रविवार सुबह उन्हें सूचना मिली कि आंबेश्वरजी के पास किसी वाहन की टक्कर से पैंथर की मौत हो गई है। घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि मृत पैंथर की लंबाई 6.4 फीट तथा ऊॅचाई 2.3 फीट थी, इसकी उम्र करीब साढे तीन साल है।

पैंथर का शव को स्मृति वन में उसका मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। पोस्टमार्टम टीम प्रभारी डॉ अरुण खत्री के साथ डॉ आवेश खान और डॉ सुंदर जगताप की देखरेख में पैंथर के शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया। स्मृति वन में अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान रेंजर चुन्नी लाल, वन पाल महेंद्र परिाहर, कोतवाली से सब इंस्पेक्टर सुदर्शन, हैड कांस्टेबल सचिंद्र रतनू, श्यामा, पकाराम, सिरोही पटवारी सहित वन विभाग के अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। डॉ अरुण खत्री ने बताया कि पैंथर के सिर में गहरी चोट लगी थी। उसके सिर की हड्डी में कै्रक सा आ गया था। यही चोट उसकी मौत का मुख्य कारण रही। इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

