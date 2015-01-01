पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:दीपावली पर डिजाइन व लाइट वैट ज्वैलरी की बढ़ी डिमांड शादियों के लिए करवा रहे आभूषणों की पहले से बुकिंग

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्वैलरी बाजार में खरीदारी की धूम, सोने में तेजी के बावजूद लोगों में खरीदारी को लेकर उत्साह
  • बाजार में 7-8 महीनों की मंदी के बाद अब त्योहार पर मिल रही है राहत

जैसे जैसे धनतेरस और दीपावली नजदीक आ रही है जिले के विभिन्न बाजारों में लोगों की आवक बढऩे से गहमा गहमी बढ़ गई है। इस समय शादियों और त्यौहारी सीजन की वजह से सबसे ज्यादा रौनक जिले के ज्वैलरी शो रूम पर नजर आ रही हैं जहां इनके संचालकों ने अनेक प्रकार की वैरायटी के जेवर, सोने और चांदी के सिक्के मंगवाए हैं।

कोरोना की वजह से पहले लॉकडाउन के कारण और बाद में भी अनलॉक के समय से अब तक गाइड लाइन की पालना के चलते बाजारों में खरीदारी बहुत देरी से शुरू हुई, लेकिन नवंबर और दिसंबर में न केवल शादियों की बहुतायत और साथ ही पुष्य नक्षत्र, धनतेरस और दीपावली ने माहौल को बदल दिया है। ज्यादातर लोगों उन्हीं शो रूम पर जा रहे हैं जहां उनके पारिवारिक रिश्ते पुराने हैं तथा सोने और चांदी की शुद्धता की गारंटी मिल रही है। सभी जानते हैं कि हॉलमार्क से प्रमाणित गहनों के प्रति लोगों का सबसे ज्यादा यकीन रहता है।

दीवाली के बाद शादियों के सीजन से बढ़ी रौनक
दिवाली और उसके बाद शादियों के सीजन को लेकर ज्वैलरी बाजार में एक बार फिर से रौनक बढ़ गई है। ग्राहकों के लिए बाजार में एक से बढ़कर एक ट्रेडिशनल, डिजाइनर व इनोवेटिव ज्वैलरी उपलब्ध है। इस बार लोगों में दिवाली के लिए डिजाइन और लाइट वैट ज्वैलरी की डिमांड है। साथ ही दिवाली के तुरंत बाद शुरु हो रहे शादियों के सीजन को लेकर लोग हैवी ज्वैलरी की अभी से प्री-बुकिंग भी करवा रहे है।

