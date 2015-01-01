पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:रुडसिको एसई ने शहर का किया भ्रमण, लोगों को किया जागरूक

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद टीम ने बुधवार को नो मास्क नो एंट्री जन आंदोलन के तहत सिरोही जिला नोडल एवं रूडसिको जयपुर के एसई राजेन्द्र आहुजा व नगर परिषद के राजस्व अधिकारी सुरेश जीनगर के नेतृत्व में कोरोना जागरुकता अभियान का आयोजन किया गया। अभियान के तहत बिना मास्क वालो को जागरुक करने के लिए शहर के बस स्टैंड, सरजावा गेट, सदर बाजार, पैलेस रोड, स्कॉन प्लाजा रोड, होते हुए नगर परिषद कार्यालय पहुचे। गश्त के दौरान प्रभारी राजेन्द्र आहुजा ने बिना मास्क शहर में घूम रहे लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरुक किया एवं मास्क वितरित किए।

साथ ही राजस्व अधिकारी सुरेश जीनगर ने आमजन को बताया कि घर से बाहर निकलने से पहले मास्क अनिवार्य रुप से लगाकर निकले। बिना मास्क पाए जाने पर जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में सहायक अभियंता योगेश कुमावत, जिला परियोजना प्रबंधक हनुमान शर्मा, एएसओ चन्द्रभान चौधरी, सफाई निरीक्षक महावीर, सीओ हरीश गोस्वामी, मुख्तियार, शैतानसिंह, रवि, मोतीलाल व मदन साथ थे।

