शिक्षा की रैंकिंग:स्कूलों में पढ़ाई बंद, फिर भी पीईईओ, संस्थाप्रधान, ब्लॉकों के सीबीईओ नहीं कर रहे सही तरीके से रिपोर्टिंग

सिरोही3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदेश में सिरोही एक स्थान लुढ़का 24वें से 25वें स्थान पर पहुंचा

राजस्थान काउंसिल ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन की ओर से जारी रैंकिंग में प्रदेश की रैंकिंग में सिरोही जिला फिर पिछड़ा है। अब सिरोही एक स्थान लुढक़कर 24 से 25 वें पायदान पर पहुंच गया है। इधर, पिछले दो महीने के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो सिरोही लगातार पिछड़ रहा है।

जबकि, चूरू ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है तो प्रतापगढ़ 33 वें स्थान पर रहा है। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रैंकिंग गिरने की वजह संस्था प्रधानों व पीईईओ की ओर से प्रॉपर रिपोर्टिंग नहीं करना है। वह भी तब जबकि स्कूलों में पढ़ाई बंद होने से उनके पास ज्यादा काम भी नहीं है। संस्था प्रधानों व पीईईओ को स्कूल की शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर 44 बिंदुओं की फीडिंग करनी होती है, लेकिन यह काम समय पर नहीं होने के कारण प्रदेश में सिरोही की साख लगातार गिर रही है।

कलेक्टर के निर्देश भी नहीं आ रहे काम : लगातार गिर रही शिक्षा रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए जिला निष्पादक समिति की बैठक भी हुई। इसमें कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद ने शिक्षा अधिकारियों को शिक्षा रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए निर्देश भी दिए, लेकिन शिक्षा अधिकारियों की ओर से सही मॉनिटरिंग नहीं करने का नतीजा यह रहा कि नवंबर महीने में रैंकिंग जारी हुई तो सिरोही पिछड़ गया। वहीं जिले की बात करें तो सबसे निचले पायदान पर आबूरोड ब्लॉक है। इसके बाद पिंडवाड़ा, रेवदर, सिरोही एवं शिवगंज है।

जिले में जून के बाद सीडीईओ का पद भी रिक्त : शिक्षा विभाग की बात करें तो सबसे बड़े अधिकारी का पद ही पिछले पांच महीने से रिक्त चल रहा है। समग्र शिक्षा अभियान में मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी का पद लक्ष्मीदेवी के जून महीने में सेवानिवृत होने के बाद पद रिक्त चल रहा है। ऐसे में सीडीईओ के पद रिक्त होने के कारण सीबीईओ, पीईईओ, संस्था प्रधानों की मॉनिटरिंग सही से नहीं हो पा रही है। जब, सीडीईओ पद पर थीं तब सीडीईओ ने पांचों ब्लॉकों के सीबीईओ, पीईईओ व संस्था प्रधानों की बैठक लेकर एक साथ शाला दर्पण पर फीडिंग करवाई थी। जनवरी 2020 में नतीजा यह निकला था कि प्रदेश की शिक्षा रैंकिंग में सिरोही 22 से सीधे 10 वें पायदान पर पहुंचा था।

इधर, पिंडवाड़ा सीबीईओ ने रैंकिंग सुधार के लिए शुरू किया प्रयास

जिले की शिक्षा रैंकिंग में जहां आबूरोड निचले पायदान पर है तो पिंडवाड़ा दूसरे पायदान पर है। ऐसे में पिंडवाड़ा के मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी भंवरलाल पुरोहित ने रैंकिंग सुधार के लिए प्रयास शुरू किए है। सीबीईओ पुरोहित ने कलस्टर प्रधानाचार्यों की बैठक ली। इसमें कलस्टर प्रभारी अधिकारी बनाकर दल वाइज आवंटित पीईईओ क्षेत्र के स्कूलों की मॉनिटरिंग तथा प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन किया, जिसमें 44 पैरामीटर के बिंदुवार पालना एवं सुधार के लिए निर्देश दिए। शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर स्माईल 2, ऑनलाइन टीचर प्रशिक्षण, एफटीबी वितरण, कार्य पुस्तिकाएं वितरण, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर आदि की पूर्ति कर ब्लॉक रैंकिंग वृद्धि के लिए कहा। बैठक में समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के एपीसी कांतिलाल खत्री, एमआईएस हर्ष माथुर ने समीक्षा कर प्रभारी अधिकारियों को पोर्टल पर सूचनाएं अपडेट करने के बारे में जानकारी दी।

