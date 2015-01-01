पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:जिले में धारा 144 लागू, शादी, परीक्षा और चुनाव जैसे जरूरी कामों पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर

सिरोही25 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • बढ़ते संक्रमण और लगातार आ रहे केसों को देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने लगाई धारा 144
  • निषेधाज्ञा में रैली-जुलूस, जनसभा व सार्वजनिक समारोह पर रहेगी पाबंदी

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद ने शनिवार से अगले दो माह तक जिले में धारा 144 लगाई है, जाे जिले में 20 जनवरी 21 तक लागू रहेगी। इसके तहत 5 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति एक साथ समूह में नहीं रह सकेंगे, वहीं रैली, जुलूस, जनसभाओं और सार्वजनिक समारोह पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

हालांकि इससे शादी समारोह, अंतिम संस्कार और परीक्षाओं जैसी जरूरी गतिविधियां प्रभावित नहीं होंगी। कलेक्टर की ओर से जारी आदेशों के अनुसार निषेधाज्ञा में लगे प्रतिबंध से राजकीय अनुमत स्थल जैसे बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, अस्पताल, राजकीय और सार्वजनिक कार्यालय, चुनाव प्रक्रिया, स्कूल और कॉलेजों में होने वाली परीक्षाएं प्रभावित नहीं होंगी।

हालांकि बाजार, चौराहों, पार्क अादि में 5 से अधिक व्यक्ति या उससे ज्यादा में समूह बनाकर एकत्र नहीं हो सकेंगे। इस आदेश की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की करनी होगी पालना

इस आदेश के तहत सार्वजनिक स्थल पर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति मास्क पहनने एवं सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने के आदेश की पालना करनी हाेगी। नो मास्क नो एंट्री की सख्ती से पालना की जाएगी। इसके अतिरिक्त समस्त सामूहिक गतिविधियों यथा रैली, जुलूस, सभा एवं सार्वजनिक समारोह आदि बिना अनुमति के पूर्णत प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

चुनाव, परिवहन सेवा, चिकित्सीय, आपातकालीन संस्थाओं एवं सेवाओं, राजकीय कार्यालय एवं राजकीय क्रियाकलापों को प्रतिबंध से मुक्त रखा गया है। यह आदेश 21 नवम्बर 2020 की मध्य रात्रि से 20 जनवरी 2021 को रात्रि 11 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगा।

शादी समारोह में रहेगी 100 लोगों की अनुमति

भले ही जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी हो, लेकिन इससे शादी समारोह में सरकार ने जो छूट दी है। शादी समारोह में सरकार से मिली छूट के अनुसार कोविड नियमों की पालना करते हुए अधिकतम 100 व्यक्तियों के आने की अनुमति रहेगी। इसके अलावा अंतिम संस्कार में भी 20 व्यक्तियों के आने की अनुमति रहेगी। विवाह आयोजन की सूचना पूर्व में संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को देनी होगी।

इधर, कलेक्टर ने लोगों को जागरूक और जांच के लिए प्रेरित करने की अधिकारियों को सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

इधर, कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद ने कोरोना की रोकथाम, बचाव एवं उपचार के मामले में ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग की। कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को कोरोना के रोकथाम, बचाव एवं उपचार के संबंध में जागरूकता के लिए प्रभावी प्रचार-प्रसार और आमजन को मास्क लगाने एवं स्वास्थ्य संबंधी प्रोटोकॉल की पूर्ण पालना करवाने समेत सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम जैसे लक्षण आने पर तत्काल जांच करवाने के प्रति जागरूक करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि त्यौहारों के समय, शादियों, सर्दी एवं प्रदूषण के कारण आगामी समय में संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है, इसे ध्यान में रखने हुए राजकीय व निजी चिकित्सालयों में आक्सीजन एवं आईसीयू बैड सहित अन्य आवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का विस्तार किया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि आक्सीजन का स्तर अचानक नीचे जाने से मृत्यु भी हो जाती है, इससे बचाव के लिए आक्सीजन लेवल की नियमित रूप से जांच आवश्यक है। इसके लिए एएनएम स्तर तक पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर उपलब्ध है।

होम आइसोलेशन से पूर्व मरीज के घर में पर्याप्त सुविधा का भौतिक सत्यापन करवाने और होम आइसोलेशन किए गए घरों के बाहर रंगीन स्टीकर लगाने के निर्देश दिए। उपखंड व ग्राम स्तरीय कमेटियों को पुन: सक्रिय करने तथा होम आइसोलेशन की मॉनिटरिंग करने व व्यापक स्तर पर जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए।

