कार्रवाई की गुहार:मां से मारपीट, बेटे और बहू पर कार्रवाई के लिए एसपी से गुहार

सिरोही6 घंटे पहले
मामावली निवासी एक वृद्धा ने पैसे की खातिर मारपीट करने वाले पुत्र व पुत्रवधु के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एसपी से गुहार की है। वृद्धा को उसके दो पुत्रों से सहारा देकर एसपी कार्यालय तक पहुंचाया।

मामावली निवासी गवरी पत्नी कलाजी वागरी ने एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंप कर बताया कि उसका पुत्र व उसकी पत्नी उससे अलग रहते है, तथा उसका भरण पोषण नहीं करते। उसके उधार के बीस हजार रुपए का तकाजा करने पर झगडा फसाद कर मारने पर उतारु होते है।

मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे वह उसके घर में काम कर रही थी। उस समय पुत्र व पुत्रवधु एक राय होकर घर आएं तथा बाल पकड नीचे गिरा कर लातों घुसों से मारपीट कर उसके कपड़े फाड़ दिए। उसके चिल्लाने की आवाज सुन पड़ोसियों ने उन्हें छुडवाया।

मारपीट में उसके पैरो, पेट मुंह व जगह जगह चोटे आई। वृद्धा ने बताया कि इसकी शिकायत कालंद्री थाने में करने पर पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कर अस्पताल में पर्ची बनवा दवाई दिला कर घर भेज दिया।

