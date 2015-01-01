पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Sirohi
  Students Of School Scouts Of Dodua Village Prepared Drop by drop Irrigation System, Now Students Engaged In Preparing Water Sustainability Projects

पर्यावरण संरक्षण:डोडुआ गांव की स्कूल के स्काउट्स के छात्रों ने तैयार की बूंद-बूंद सिंचाई प्रणाली, अब जल सस्टनेबिलिटी प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करने में जुटे विद्यार्थी

सिरोही (ग्रामीण)4 घंटे पहले
  • पर्यावरण संरक्षण के क्षेत्र में वरिष्ठ अध्यापक सरूपाराम माली ने डोडुआ स्कूल को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर दिलाई पहचान

डोडुआ स्कूल के स्काउट्स ने स्कूल में बूंद-बूंद सिंचाई प्रणाली लागू की है और जल सस्टनेबिलिटी प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करने में जुटे हुए है। ये सब काम वरिष्ठ अध्यापक सरूपाराम माली के नेतृत्व में हुआ है। पर्यावरण संरक्षण को लेकर डोडुआ स्कूल को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान दिलाई है। सरूपाराम माली शैक्षिक कार्यों के साथ-साथ सह शैक्षिक गतिविधियों के माध्यम से स्कूल को अलग पहचान दिलाने में जुटे हुए है।

नए स्कूल परिसर में पौधरोपण कार्य करके पेड़-पौधों को पानी देने के लिए एक स्वचालित प्रणाली विकसित करवाई है। जिसमें भूमिगत पाइप लाइन, सीमेंट की पक्की नालियों का निर्माण और पौधों के पास जमीन में डिब्बे गाढ़कर टपक सिंचाई प्रणाली का बेहतरीन उदाहरण पेश किया है। वहीं स्काउट्स की ओर से वन, पर्यावरण और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय की नेशनल ग्रीन कोर योजना और विप्रो फाउंडेशन के अर्थियन

कार्यक्रम के तहत समाज में जल उपयोग के प्रति चेतना पैदा करने के लिए सस्टनेबिलिटी प्रोजेक्ट पर कार्य किया जा रहा है। स्काउट प्रभारी सरूपाराम माली के नेतृत्व में पांच स्काउट दिलीप, शक्तिसिंह, दानाराम, परबत कुमार और कमलेश प्रजापत की टीम ने जल बचाने के लिए उदाहरण के रूप में स्कूल परिसर के बाहर लगाए गए पौधों को पानी देने के लिए अनुपयोगी डिब्बों को जमीन में गाडकर बूंद-बंूद सिंचाई प्रणाली तैयार की है। अर्थियन कार्यक्रम के तहत विद्यार्थियों ने की गतिविधियां : पिछले कुछ वर्षों से जल स्रोतों में घटते जल और बढ़ती मांग से पैदा हो रहे असंतुलन के प्रति जनचेतना पैदा करने के लिए स्काउट्स ने किसानों, जलदाय विभाग और बोरिंग व कुआं खोदने वालों से साक्षात्कार करके जल की बढ़ती मांग के आंकड़े जुटाए।

कक्षा पहली से बारहवीं तक की पुस्तकों में जल से जुड़े पाठों की पहचान, भोजन में आभासी पानी की गणना के लिए किसानों, व्यापारियों और इंटरनेट की मदद से आंकड़े एकत्रित किए।

