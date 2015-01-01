पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मेलन:स्वदेशी जागरण मंच का ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन एवं दत्तोपंत ठेंगड़ी जन्म शताब्दी समारोप कार्यक्रम का बुधवार को ऑनलाइन आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का लाइव प्रसारण सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर भी किया गया, जिसमें करीब 16 हजार लोग शामिल हुए। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता जोहो कॉरपोरेशन के सीईओ श्रीधर वैंबू जी ने की तथा कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि आरएसएस उत्तर क्षेत्र के संघचालक डॉ. बजरंग लाल गुप्ता रहे।

कार्यक्रम में स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के अखिल भारतीय संयोजक आर. सुब्रमण्यम, अखिल भारतीय सह संयोजक अरुण ओझा तथा अश्विनी महाजन, अखिल भारतीय संगठक कश्मीरी लाल, अखिल भारतीय सह संगठन सतीश कुमार, लघु उद्योग भारती के जितेंद्र गुप्ता एवं विद्या भारती के आर जगदीश मौजूद रहे।

स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के विभाग संयोजक जयगोपाल पुरोहित ने बताया कि स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के सह संगठन सतीश कुमार ने वर्ष भर में स्वदेशी द्वारा किए गए कार्यों का लेखा प्रस्तुत किया। सम्मेलन में सिरोही जिले से जिला संयोजक राकेश पुरोहित , सह संयोजक गोविंद कुमार, आबूरोड व नरेंद्र सिंह शिवगंज , नरेंद्र ओझा, नरेंद्र परमार, नवीन खत्री, अंजली माली, लता गोड़ समेत 50 कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाग लिया ।

