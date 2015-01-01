पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:शिक्षक घर-घर जाकर विद्यार्थियों को दे रहे होमवर्क, अधिकारी कर रहे मॉनिटरिंग

सिरोही (ग्रामीण)3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीबीईओ ने नयासानवाड़ा स्कूल की ओर से करवाए जा रहे घर-घर गृहकार्य का निरीक्षण किया।
  • 5वीं तक के बच्चों को एक बार और 8वीं तक बच्चों को दो बार सप्ताह में मिल रहा गृह कार्य

सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक इन दिनों गांव के गली-मौहल्लों के साथ चौराहा व चबूतरों पर पढ़ाई करवाते हुए नजर आ रहे है। शिक्षा विभाग ने ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन के स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम को लेकर आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें पांचवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में एक बार और छह से आठवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में दो बार गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है।इसके बाद शिक्षक उनके द्वारा दिए गए कार्य का मूल्यांकन करके उसकी जानकारी भी अभिभावकों को देंगे। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक की ओर से जारी स्माइल 2 कार्यक्रम में ऑनलाइन ग्रुप अब कक्षाओं के आधार पर तैयार होंगे और उसमें जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को गृहकार्य दिया जाएगा। कोरोनाकाल में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से किए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान निरंतर पढ़ाई को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से पहल की जा रही है। शिक्षा विभाग ने निजी स्कूलों की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन का विस्तार किया जा रहा है।

शिक्षक कक्षावार समूह बनाकर दे रहे गृहकार्य, जो ऑनलाइन नहीं, उनके जा रहे घर

सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पाठ्यपुस्तकों का वितरण और कार्य पुस्तिका का भी वितरण कर दिया गया है। इसको देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों को गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए कक्षावार समूह बनाकर उनमें विद्यार्थियों को स्माइल कंटेंट के साथ गृह कार्य दिया जा रहा है। ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को संस्था प्रधान की ओर से तय शिक्षक घर, गली-मौहल्लोंए चौराहा पर जाकर गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद विद्यार्थी गृहकार्य अपनी कॉपी में कर रहे और उसकी फोटो खिंचकर उस समूह में डालनी है। ऑफलाइन बच्चों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं शिक्षक ही एकत्रित करेंगे। इसके बाद इनका शिक्षकों की ओर से मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।

सप्ताह में इन दिनों बच्चों को मिलेगा गृहकार्य
शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम को लेकर कार्य योजना बनाई गई है। इसमें कक्षा एक से पांचवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को सप्ताह में एक दिन सोमवार को गृह कार्य मिलेगा। वहीं कक्षा छह से आठवीं तक के बच्चों को सोमवार व बुधवार को गृहकार्य दिया जाएगा। गृहकार्य सप्ताह शुरू होने से पहले पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी संस्था प्रधानों की तय की गई है। इसमें जो विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़ा हुआ है। उसके लिए संस्था प्रधान शिक्षकों के जरिए घर तक गृहकार्य पहुंचाएंगे। स्टडी कंटेंट भेजने के लिए जहां स्माइल वन में स्कूल वाइज व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाए गए थे। वहीं अब स्माइल टू में कक्षावार व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाए गए है। इन ग्रुप को कक्षा अध्यापक की ओर से संचालित किया जाएगा।

अधिकारी कर रहे स्कूलों का निरीक्षण
शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से स्माइल टू आओ घर से सीखे कार्यक्रम को लेकर सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक बच्चों को गृहकार्य दे रहे हैं। इसको लेकर शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी भी मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। पिंडवाड़ा के मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी भंवरलाल पुरोहित ब्लॉक की स्कूलों का नियमित मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने नया सानवाड़ा समेत कई स्कूलों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान शिक्षकों को मास्क लगाकर बच्चों को पढ़ाई करने को लेकर प्रेरित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें