पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Sirohi
  • Teachers Are Giving Homework To The Children At Home, Officials Are Doing Monitoring, Children Up To 5th Class Of Government School And Students Up To 8th Are Getting Homework Twice A Week

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मॉनिटरिंग:शिक्षक घर जाकर बच्चों को दे रहे होमवर्क, अधिकारी कर रहे मॉनिटरिंग,सरकारी स्कूल के 5वीं तक के बच्चों को एक बार और 8वीं तक विद्यार्थियों को दो बार सप्ताह में मिल रहा गृह कार्य

सिरोही (ग्रामीण)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक इन दिनों गांव के गली-मौहल्लों के साथ चौराहा व चबूतरों पर पढ़ाई करवाते हुए नजर आ रहे है। शिक्षा विभाग ने ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन के स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम को लेकर आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें पांचवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में एक बार और छह से आठवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में दो बार गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है।

इसके बाद शिक्षक उनके द्वारा दिए गए कार्य का मूल्यांकन करके उसकी जानकारी भी अभिभावकों को देंगे। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक की ओर से जारी स्माइल 2 कार्यक्रम में ऑनलाइन ग्रुप अब कक्षाओं के आधार पर तैयार होंगे और उसमें जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को गृहकार्य दिया जाएगा। कोरोनाकाल में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से किए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान निरंतर पढ़ाई को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से पहल की जा रही है। शिक्षा विभाग ने निजी स्कूलों की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन का विस्तार किया जा रहा है। ई-लर्निंग से विद्यार्थियों को जोड़ने के बाद अब उनको ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन गृह कार्य दिया जा रहा है।

सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक कक्षावार समूह बनाकर दे रहे बच्चों को गृहकार्य, जो विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन नहीं, उनके जा रहे घर

विद्यार्थियों को पाठ्यपुस्तकों का वितरण और कार्य पुस्तिका का भी वितरण कर दिया है। इसको देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों को गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है। कक्षावार समूह बनाकर उनमें विद्यार्थियों को स्माइल कंटेंट के साथ गृह कार्य दिया जा रहा है। ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को संस्था प्रधान की ओर से तय शिक्षक घर, गली-मौहल्लोंए चौराहा पर जाकर गृहकार्य दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद विद्यार्थी गृहकार्य अपनी कॉपी में कर रहे और उसकी फोटो खिंचकर उस समूह में डालनी है। ऑफलाइन बच्चों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं शिक्षक ही एकत्रित करेंगे।

सप्ताह में इन दिनों बच्चों को मिलेगा गृहकार्य : शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम को लेकर कार्य योजना बनाई गई है। इसमें कक्षा एक से पांचवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को सप्ताह में एक दिन सोमवार को गृह कार्य मिलेगा। वहीं कक्षा छह से आठवीं तक के बच्चों को सोमवार व बुधवार को गृहकार्य दिया जाएगा। गृहकार्य सप्ताह शुरू होने से पहले पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी संस्था प्रधानों की तय की गई है। इसमें जो विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़ा हुआ है। उसके लिए संस्था प्रधान शिक्षकों के जरिए घर तक गृहकार्य पहुंचाएंगे। स्टडी कंटेंट भेजने के लिए जहां स्माइल वन में स्कूल वाइज व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाए थे। अब स्माइल टू में कक्षावार व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाए गए है। इन ग्रुप को कक्षा अध्यापक की ओर से संचालित किया जाएगा। कक्षा अध्यापक पीईईओ की ओर से शिक्षक ग्रुप में से प्राप्त सामग्री को इन कक्षा वाइज ग्रुप में भेजेंगे।

इन कक्षा वाइज ग्रुप में संस्थाप्रधान को शामिल करना अनिवार्य होगा। संस्था प्रधान को यह लर्निंग सामग्री सुबह नौ बजे से पहले ही मिल जाएगी। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए प्रत्येक संस्था प्रधान को गूगल शीट पर रेस्पॉन्स रिकॉर्ड संधारण करना होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें