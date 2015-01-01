पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेपरवाही:प्रदेश में जिले की शिक्षा रैंकिंग थी 19, नवंबर में पांच स्थान लुढ़क कर सिरोही पहुंचा 24वें पायदान पर

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने रैंक सुधारने पर नहीं दिया ध्यान, पिछली बार थे 19वें स्थान पर

शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में जिलों की प्रतिस्पर्धा बढ़ाने और बच्चों को उच्च गुणवत्ता की शिक्षा दिलाने के लिए रैंकिंग हर महीने शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से की जाती है। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से अक्टूबर महीने की जारी की गई। प्रदेश स्तरीय रैंकिंग में सिरोही जिला एक बार फिर पिछड़ गया है। जिले की शिक्षा रैंकिंग प्रदेश में पांंच स्थान लुढक़कर 24वें स्थान पर पहुंचा है।

प्रदेश की जारी रैंकिंग में जयपुर पहले, चूरू दूसरे और हनुमानगढ़ तीसरे स्थान पर है। इसमें चित्तौडग़ढ़ चौथे, झालावाड़ पांचवें, सीकर छठे, बूंदी सातवें, बारां आठवें, गंगानगर नवें, डूंगरपुर 10वें, पाली 11वें, बीकानेर 12वें, झुंझुनूं 13 वें, बांसवाड़ा 14वें और टोंक 15वें स्थान पर आया है। इस रैंकिंग में सबसे पीछे 33वें स्थान पर प्रतापगढ़ 32वें स्थान पर दौसा और 31वें पायदान

पर कोटा रहा। सिरोही जिले की शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में यह रैंकिंग नीचे गिर गई। इससे पहले जिला 19वें स्थान पर था, लेकिन इस रैंकिंग के गिरने से जिले का शिक्षा विभाग प्रदेश में अपनी शैक्षणिक छवि को बरकरार नहीं रख पाया है। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से जारी की गई रैंकिंग में झुंझुनूं सहित कई जिलों ने अपनी रैंकिंग में सुधार किया है, जबकि सिरोही अपनी पुरानी छवि को बरकरार नहीं रख पाया।

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी सरकारी स्कूलों की मॉनिटरिंग करने में नहीं दिखा रहे दिलचस्पी

44 बिंदुओं की सूचनाओं को अपलोड करना होता है : शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से हर महीने शिक्षा रैंकिंग जारी की जाती है। इसमें सुधार के लिए पीईईओ को अपने अधीन स्कूलों के 44 बिंदुओं की सूचनाएं शाला दर्पण पर अपलोड करनी होती है। जिसमें शाला दर्पण पर जिले के स्कूलों में समुदाय से राशि प्राप्त करने वाले स्कूलों की संख्या की फीडिंग, ज्ञान संपर्क पोर्टल में प्राप्त राशि, बिजली, पानी की सुविधा, मासिक समीक्षा रिपोर्ट, बालसभा, उजियारी पंचायत से जुड़े स्कूल समेत अन्य 44 बिंदुओं को अपलोड करना होता है। इस पोर्टल में अपलोड की गई जानकारी के आधार पर ही रैंकिंग बनती है। लगातार निचली रैंक पर होने के बावजूद भी जिला स्तर के अधिकारियों ने रैंक सुधारने पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस वजह से जिले की रैंक सालभर से टॉप टेन में स्थान नहीं बना पाए है।

संस्था प्रधानों की भूमिका अहम, सीडीईओ ने सीबीईओ को लिखा पत्र
सरकारी स्कूलों में शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर सूचनाओं को अपलोड करने के इस कार्य में संस्था प्रधानों की भूमिका अहम होती है। संस्था प्रधानों की ओर से स्कूलों में सुधार कार्य और परिवर्तन लागू करने पर शाला दर्पण पोर्टल में अपलोड करना होता है। इस पोर्टल में अपलोड की गई जानकारी के आधार पर ही रैंकिंग बनती है। जिले की रैंकिंग लुढ़कने को लेकर सीडीईओ ने पांचों ब्लॉकों के मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग करने के निर्देश दिए है। इसमें बताया गया है कि मॉनिटरिंग व सुपरविजन के अभाव में अधिकांश स्कूल पीईईओ की ओर से पोर्टल पर अपडेशन का काम समय पर नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसके कारण रैंकिंग में लगातार गिरावट आ रही है। उधर, जिले की बात करें तो आबूरोड, रेवदर एवं पिंडवाड़ा सीबीईओ के अधीन स्कूलेेंं समय पर शाला दर्पण पर अपडेशन करने में रुचि कम दिखा रहे हैं।

