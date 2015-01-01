पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:स्माइल-2 का फीडबैक लेने आए अधिकारी से शिक्षक बोले- अभिभावक फोन ही नहीं उठाते

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • अनुसंधान अधिकारी ने नया सानवाड़ा, डिंगार, आदर्श डूंगरी, माउंट आबू, डाइट का किया निरीक्षण

बीकानेर निदेशालय के अनुसंधान अधिकारी पल्लव मुखर्जी दूसरे दिन भी जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों के दौरे पर रहे। उन्होंने स्कूलों में जाकर राज्य सरकार की ओर से संचालित स्माईल 2 कार्यक्रम के बारे में शिक्षकों से फीड बैक लिया और दिए गए सुझावों को बीकानेर में बात रखने की बात कहीं। मुखर्जी ने जिले के पिंडवाड़ा ब्लॉक के नया सानवाड़ा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, डिंगार के राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय, आदर्श डूंगरी राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, माउंट आबू स्थित राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय एवं डाइट का अवलोकन कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान स्माईल 2 कार्यक्रम में बच्चों तक पहुंचने में आ रही परेशानियों के बारे में शिक्षकों ने अपनी राय रखी और अनुभव भी बयां किए। कार्यक्रम में सुधार के लिए भी सुझाव दिए।

शिक्षकों ने कहा कि जब भी पढ़ाई के लिए बच्चों को फोन करते है तो अभिभावक फोन भी नहीं उठाते है। आदिवासी क्षेत्र में बच्चों के पास न तो मोबाइल फोन है और न ही कोई अन्य संसाधन। ऐसे में शिक्षकों ने कहा कि सप्ताह में एक बार कक्षावार बच्चों को स्कूल में बुलाया जाए। दरअसल, कोरोनाकाल में एक दिन भी स्कूल नहीं खुला और ना ही कक्षाएं लग पाई हैं। ऐसे में घरों में गृहकार्य देने जा रहे शिक्षकों को परेशानियों को सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शिक्षकों का तर्क है कि अधिकांश बच्चों के पास एंड्राइड मोबाइल फोन भी नहीं है। कई अभिभावकों के पास है तो वे मजदूरी के लिए बाहर जाते है और वे शाम को आते है। मोबाइल रिचार्ज भी महंगा होने के कारण कई अभिभावक नहीं करवा पा रहे है। ऐसे में बच्चे पढ़ाई से वंचित रह जाते है। इस मौके पर अनुसंधान अधिकारी के साथ समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के एपीसी दुर्गेश गर्ग साथ थे।

बच्चों को पुरा करवाएं कोर्स, समस्या समाधान के लिए बच्चे आ सकते है : अनुसंधान अधिकारी पल्लव मुखर्जी ने नया सानवाड़ा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में पीईईओ अधीनस्थ संस्था प्रधानों व शिक्षकों की बैठक ली। इसमें शिक्षकों ने फील्ड में आ रही परेशानियों के बारे में बताया। पीईईओ मुकेश कुमार शर्मा ने पीईईओ क्षेत्र में संचालित स्माईल 2 कार्यक्रम के बारे में बताया। अनुसंधान अधिकारी मुखर्जी ने कहा कि सभी शिक्षकों को कोर्स पुरा करवाना है। ताकि, जब बच्चा उत्तीर्ण होकर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश करें तो उसकी नींव मजबूत बनी रहे। वहीं परीक्षा के दिन नजदीक आए तो शिक्षकों को 40 प्रतिशत कोर्स पर फोकस कर वहीं पढ़ाना है। कक्षा नवीं से बारहवीं तक के विद्यार्थी चाहे तो समस्या समाधान के लिए बच्चे स्कूल आ सकते है।

जूना सानवाड़ा के कार्यवाहक संस्था प्रधान केशव त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि जो बच्चा जिस कक्षा में आ रहा है उस कक्षा का नामांकन देखते हुए पाठ्यपुस्तकों का वितरण किया जाए। वीरोली संस्था प्रधान आशा परिहार, शिक्षक हरजीराम गाडोलिया, राजाराम भाट, योगेश दत्त गौड़, इन्द्रवदन चौहान, कार्यक्रम प्रभारी मोहनलाल मेघवाल आदि ने विचार रखे। इस मौके पर व्याख्याता भंवरलाल मीणा, छत्तरसिंह राणावत, नथाराम परमार, जतना देसाई, कृष्णा शर्मा, अभिमन्यसिंह, मनफूली आदि उपस्थित थे।

माउंट छात्रावास की बालिकाएं नहीं पढ़ पा रही ऑनलाइन
अनुसंधान अधिकारी मुखर्जी ने माउंट आबू स्थित बालिका छात्रावास का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान यहां कि रहने वाली बालिकाएं कोरोनाकाल से नहीं आ रही है। यहां पर रहने वाली सभी बालिकाएं आदिवासी क्षेत्र आबूरोड व पिंडवाड़ा पंचायत समितियों के गांव-ढाणी, फलियों में रहने वाली है। ऐसे में इन बालिकाओं से ऑनलाइन सम्पर्क भी नहीं हो पा रहा है। दरअसल, इन बालिकाओं को अगर जहां पर रहती है वहां के स्कूलों से ही शिक्षा से जोड़ा जाए तो जुड़ सकती है। स्कूलों के शिक्षक घर-घर जा ही रहे है। ऐसे में स्कूल नहीं जाने वाली बालिकाएं भी शिक्षा प्राप्त कर सकती है।

