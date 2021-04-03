पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:उदयपुर की कोटड़ा छावनी की बाइक चोर बाज गैंग के सरगना सहित तीन गिरफ्तार

सिरोही2 घंटे पहले
  • 52 बाइक जब्त, गुजरात के साबरकांठा बनासकांठा-महेसाणा व राजस्थान के 6 जिलों में की वारदात

उत्तर गुजरात की साबरकांठा पुलिस ने अंतरराज्यीय बाइक चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश कर 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उदयपुर - राजस्थान के कोटडा छावनी का रहने वाला शकील शेख (27) इस गिरोह का मुख्य सूत्रधार है।

शकील को इसके तीन गुर्गों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इन गिरोह के पास से 52 दुपहिया बरामद हुए हैं। ये गैंग बाइक चुराने के बाद उसकी नंबर प्लेट तोड़े देती है- चैसिस नंबर भी घिस कर मिटा देती है। बरामद हुई 52 में से 14 बाइक का चैसिस नंबर घिस कर मिटाने का प्रयास हुआ है।

बरामद दुपहिया इन जगहों के हैं
सिरोही पिंडवाड़ा की 7, स्वरूपगंज - आबू रोड से एक-एक नाथद्वारा से 8, उदयपुर से 6 जबकि उत्तर गुजरात में साबरकांठा की 2, महेसाणा की 12 व बनासकांठा की एक बाइक है। 14 दुपहिया कहां के जांच की जा रही है। आरोपियों ने अपने अपने ठिकानों पर चोरी की बाइकों को छुपा रखा था जहां से बरामदगी की‌ गई है।

कहां से कितनी बाइक की चोरी

  • बरामद दुपहिया पिंडवाडा की 7
  • स्वरूपगंज - आबूरोड से 1-1
  • नाथद्वारा से 8
  • उदयपुर से 6
  • उत्तर गुजरात में साबरकांठा की 2
  • महेसाणा की 12
  • बनासकांठा से 1 बाइक चोरी की।

गिरोह के ये आरोपी हुए गिरफ्तार

  • शकील‌ रफीक शेख
  • नरेश नाथूभाई शंकरभाई मेघवाल (22), गोगुंदा, छीपाला मोडी, उदयपुर
  • गोमाराम पनीयाराम बुंबडिया (२१) कुकावास , कोटडा उदयपुर
  • रमेश बतीयाभाई जुमाभाई नागोतर(मीणा) उम्र २१ ऊपली सुबरी पोस्ट, कोटडा उदयपुर

पुलिस को‌ इनके अन्य चार साथियों की भी तलाश
ये हैं बादल गमार, सुरेश परेशराम, राजू अणदा बुंबडीया और लसन शान्तिया (सभी निवासी उदयपुर)

इधर, रेवदर पुलिस ने बाइक चोरी के आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार​​​​​​​
रेवदर पुलिस ने रेवदर तहसील परिसर से बाइक चुराने के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार बाइक बरामद की है। पुलिस के अनुसार एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक के निदेशानुसार जिले में चोरी, नकबजनी, लूट व वांछित आरोपियों की धरपकड़ के लिए चलाए जा रहे, अभियान के तहत एएसपी मिलन कुमार जोहिया, डीएसपी नरेंद्रसिंह के सुपरविजन में थाना अधिकारी जगदीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने रेवदर तहसील से गत 1 फरवरी को चोरी हुई बाइक चुराने के मामले में पुलिस ने होलागरा निवासी जीवाराम पुत्र रणछोड राम कोली को पकड़ कर पूछताछ करने पर उसने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने तहसील परिसर के अलावा सिंदरथ स्थित खेतलाजी मंदिर परिसर से भी बाइक चुराई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी से और भी अधिक खुलासे की संभावना जताई है।

