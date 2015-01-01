पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गोयली में हुए दो हादसों में दो युवकों की मौत,जावाल रोड पर कार ने व पिपलकी मोड़ पर ट्रक ने बाइक सवार युवक को लिया चपेट में

सिरोहीएक घंटा पहले
कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के गोयली गांव में बीते दो दिनों में अलग अलग सड़क हादसों में दो बाइक चालकों की मौत हो गई। कोतवाली थाने के एएसआई गणपतसिंह ने बताया कि गोयली निवासी इंदर लाल पुत्र मोहन मेघवाल उसकी बाइक से जा रहा था। जावाल रोड स्थित पुराने गैस गोदाम के पास कार की टक्कर लगने से बाइक चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

हादसे की सूचना पर कोतवाली थाने के एएसआई गणपतसिंह दल सहित मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस ने लायंस क्लब के प्रकाश प्रजापति की मदद से शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। पुलिस मंगलवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाएगी। उधर रविवार देर रात को मंडवाडा निवासी नरपत पुत्र उकाराम प्रजापत ने कोतवाली पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसका जीजा मोहब्बतनगर निवासी सौरभ उर्फ सुरेश पुत्र गणेशराम प्रजापत रविवार रात को बाइक पर सिरोही से उसके घर के लिए रवाना हुआ था। गोयली में पिपलकी मोड पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रक की चपेट में आने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

सूचना मिलते ही एएसआई गणपत सिंह दल सहित मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने ट्रक की तलाश में जिले में नाका बंदी करवाई तथा शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। पुलिस ने नरपत प्रजापत की रिपोर्ट पर मर्ग दर्ज किया तथा सोमवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम करवा शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया।

