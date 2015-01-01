पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Uncontrollable Truck Crushed 27 Sheep, 18 Killed, Animal Husbandry Department Officials Arrived, Got Post Mortem Done On The Spot, 9 Seriously Injured

पोस्टमार्टम:बेकाबू ट्रक ने 27 भेड़ों को कुचला, 18 की मौत,पशु पालन विभाग के अधिकारी पहुंचे, मौके पर ही करवाया पोस्टमार्टम, 9 गंभीर घायल

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
बाहरीघाटा से सिरोही शहर में आ रहे बेकाबू ट्रक ने मंगलवार दोपहर 3 बजे नर्सरी के सामने सड़क पार कर रहे भेड़ों के झुंड को कुचला दिया। हादसे में 18 भेडों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि 9 गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गई, इनके साथ ही एक गाय का बछडा भी गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। हादसे की सूचना पर थाना अधिकारी अनिता रानी दल सहित मौके पर पहुंची।

मृत भेडों का मौके पर ही पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया।थाना अधिकारी अनिता रानी ने बताया कि भाटकडा निवासी समताराम पुत्र धर्माराम देवासी ने पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वह उसकी भेड़ों को चराने के लिए नर्सरी के पीछे की ओर से बाहरीघाटा वाली सड़क को पार करवा रहा था। इसी दौरान बाहरीघाटा की ओर से आ रहा ट्रक भेड़ों को कुचलता हुआ आगे बढ़ गया।

इस हादसे में 18 भेड़ाें की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि 9 भेड़ तथा एक बछडा वाहन की चपेट में आने से बुरी तरह से कुचल गए। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही कोतवाली थाने से थाना अधिकारी दल सहित मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने समताराम देेवासी की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज कर वाहन जब्त किया तथा चालक को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने मौके पर ही पशु पालन विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही

उपनिदेशक डॉ ओपी कोली और डॉ अरुण खत्री तथा मेलनर्स योगेश मीना मौके पर पहुंचे। मृत भेड़ों का मौके पर ही पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। जबकि गंभीर घायल भेड़ों और बछड़े को पीएफए सचिव अमित दियोल की देखरेख में एम्बुलेंस सेे पीएफए सेंटर भिजवाया गया। बाद में नगर परिषद की सहायता से मृत भेडों के शवों को जेसीबी की मदद से हटवाया गया।

