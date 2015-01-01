पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने बदला शादियों का ट्रेंड:आमंत्रण पत्र में सपरिवार की जगह दो सदस्यों काे ही न्यौता, लॉकडाउन में टली शादियां भी इस साल के बचे 10 मुहूर्त में

सिरोही31 मिनट पहले
कोरोना को लेकर शादियों के आमंत्रण पत्रों सपरिवार की जगह सिर्फ दो सदस्यों को ही बुलावा दिया जा रहा है।
  • शादी में 100 लोगों की अनुमति को देख आयोजक खास मेहमानों को ही कर रहे आमंत्रित

पांच माह के लंबे इंतजार के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर 25 नवंबर देवउठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी। इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल दस दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। लॉकडाउन में टली शादियां भी इस साल के बचे दस मुहूर्त में होने से जिलेभर में दो हजार से ज्यादा जोड़ों के विवाह बंधन में बंधने का अनुमान है।

कोरोनाकाल में पहली बार होने जा रही शादियों के आमंत्रण पत्रों का कलेवर भी बदल गया है। पहले जहां सपरिवार आमंत्रण दिया जाता था, वहां अब सिर्फ दो सदस्यों को ही न्यौता दिया जा रहा है। यही, नहीं आमंत्रण पत्र में बाल मनुहार की जगह मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने का आग्रह किया जा रहा है। शादी से पहले इसकी सूचना एसडीएम कार्यालय में देना जरूरी है।

इस माह नवंबर में केवल तीन और अगले माह दिसंबर में सात विवाह मुहूर्त हैं। पंडितों के मुताबिक इन दस दिनों में जिलेभर में दो हजार से अधिक शादियां होने का अनुमान है। इसकी दो बड़ी वजह है। एक यह कि गत मार्च से जुलाई तक कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने और सरकार की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते काफी कम विवाह हो सके थे। दूसरी वजह अब यदि लोग नवंबर व दिसंबर माह के मुहूर्त में विवाह करने से चूक जाएंगे, तो उन्हें फिर मुहूर्त के लिए 22 अप्रैल तक का लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। आगामी 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक खरमास और इसके बाद गुरु व शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त रहने पर विवाह नहीं होंगे।

बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर शादियों के आमंत्रण पत्रों में भी कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना का आग्रह किया जा रहा है।
बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर शादियों के आमंत्रण पत्रों में भी कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना का आग्रह किया जा रहा है।

निषेधाज्ञा लगने से बढ़ी सावा आयोजकों की चिंता
सरकार ने शादी में 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति दे रखी है, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने और धारा 144 लगाने से जिन घरों में विवाह समाराेह होने हैं वे परेशानी में पड़ गए हैं, क्योंकि सौ लोगों में पंडित, रसोइया, टेंट, फोटोग्राफर भी शामिल हैं। ऐसे में खास मेहमानों को ही बुलावा दे सकेंगे। दूसरी बात निषेधाज्ञा लागू होने से शादी में शामिल होकर आने-जाने वाले 5 से ज्यादा लोगों के एक ही जगह एकत्रित होने पर उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई का डर भी सता रहा है।

नए साल में मार्च तक विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं
अगले साल 2021 में जनवरी से मार्च तक कोई विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं है। पंडितों के मुताबिक नए साल में 22 अप्रैल से मुहूर्त प्रारंभ होंगे, जो जुलाई तक रहेंगे। विवाह मुहूर्त कम होने का कारण इस साल 15 दिसंबर से अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा। इसमें विवाह नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण कोई विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं होगा।

