राशियोग:3 जनवरी तक वृश्चिक में रहेगा, मेष, धनु व मिथुन को छोड़कर अन्य 9 राशियों को भौतिक सुखों प्रदान करेगा

सिरोही4 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्र का वृश्चिक में प्रवेश, कई राशियों के लिए फलदायी

कला, सौंदर्यता और भौतिक सुखों का कारक शुक्र ग्रह शुक्रवार को तुला राशि से वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश कर गया है। यह वृश्चिक राशि में अगले साल 3 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य अशोक एम पंडित ने बताया की शुक्र ग्रह के इस गोचर से मेष राशि, धनु व मिथुन राशि को छोड़कर अन्य 9 राशियों के लिए यह भौतिक सुखों का प्रदान करेगा।

यह रहेगा राशियों पर असर

  • मेष : शारीरिक कष्ट एवं मानसिक अशांति से मनोबल कमजोर होगा। लंबी दूरी की यात्रा करने से बचना ही श्रेष्ठ रहेगा।
  • वृषभ : कार्य व्यापार की दृष्टि से बेहतरीन समय है। साझा व्यापार करने से बचें तो बेहतर रहेगा। रोजगार की दिशा में किए गए सभी प्रयास सार्थक रहेंगे।
  • मिथुन : कार्यक्षेत्र में गुप्त शत्रुओं की अधिकता रहेगी। आपके ही लोग साजिश करते रहेंगे इसलिए सावधान रहें। महंगी और विलासिता पूर्ण वस्तुओं पर अधिक खर्च होगा।
  • कर्क : विद्यार्थियों के लिए तो यह समय उत्तम होगा। प्रतियोगिता में बैठना हो तो अवसर हाथ से न जाने दें। नवदंपत्ति के लिए संतान प्राप्ति व प्रादुर्भाव के योग बनेंगे।
  • सिंह : आपको भौतिक सुखों का आनंद मिलेगा। मकान-वाहन के क्रय का संकल्प को पूर्ण हो ही सकता है। जमीन जायदाद से जुड़े मामलों का भी निपटारा होगा।
  • कन्या : साहस और पराक्रम की वृद्धि तो होगी। निर्णय और आपके कार्यों की सराहना भी होगी। धर्म-कर्म के मामलों में भी बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेंगे।
  • तुला : अचानक से धन प्राप्ति के योग बनेंगे। किसी को दिया हुआ धन वापस मिल सकता है। महिलाओं के लिए यह गोचर और अच्छा रहेगा।
  • वृश्चिक : शादी संबंधित वार्ता सफल रहेगी। सरकारी कार्यों का निपटारा होगा। विद्यार्थियों के लिए समय और अनुकूल रहेगा।
  • धनु : विलासिता पूर्ण वस्तुओं को खरीदने में पैसा खर्च होगा। अधिक व्यय से बचें अन्यथा आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़े। अपनी सेहत का ध्यान रखें, गुप्त शत्रुओं से बचें।
  • मकर : आय के साधन बढ़ेंगे, किसी को दी हुई धन राशि वापस मिलने के योग है। नए काम की शुरुआत करने के लिए समय शुभ होगा। अनुबंध पर हस्ताक्षर करना चाहें तो अवसर अनुकूल रहेगा।
  • कुंभ : थोड़ी सी मेहनत के बावजूद भी सफलता हासिल होगी। सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करना सफल रहेगा।
  • मीन : आपको अप्रत्याशित परिणाम मिल सकता है। धर्म एवं अध्यात्म के प्रति गहरी रूचि रहेगी। विदेश संबंधी कार्यों के लिए सफल रहेगा।
