शिक्षा की खबर:महिला व्याख्याताओं को गर्ल्स एम्पावरमेंट एंड मेंटरिंग प्रोग्राम का दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण, ताकि बालिकाओं को अपनी सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरूक किया जा सके

सिरोही2 घंटे पहले
सिरोही. जयपुर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में उच्च शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए निजी संगठनों ने एमओयू किया।
  • बोध शिक्षा समिति व मंशा मानव कल्याण मिशन संस्थान जयपुर समेत 5 और संस्थाओं ने शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए कॉलेज शिक्षा विभाग के साथ किया एमओयू

राजस्थान के राजकीय एवं निजी कॉलेजों में पढ़ रहे विद्यार्थियों के शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए विभाग स्तर पर किए जा रहे प्रयासों के तहत 5 और संस्थाओं के साथ कॉलेज शिक्षा विभाग ने एमओयू हस्ताक्षर किए है। इससे पहले भारतीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (ट्रिपल आईटी) कोटा के साथ भी एमओयू किया था।

ताकि प्रदेश के राजकीय एवं निजी कॉलेजों में पढऩे वाले विद्यार्थियों को निशुल्क नवीन तकनीकी आधारित सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी केंद्रित कौशल प्रशिक्षण के साथ अन्य प्रशिक्षण दिया जा सके। सिरोही जिला संसाधन सहायता समिति अध्यक्ष और राजकीय महाविद्यालय प्राचार्या डॉ. अनुपमा साहा ने बताया कि कॉलेज शिक्षा के आयुक्त संदेश नायक ने विभाग की ओर से जयपुर में आयोजित

कार्यक्रम में इन एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए। उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता एक धुरी रुप में बनी हुई है, और इस लक्ष्य को सामूहिक प्रयासों से ही पूरा किया जा सकता है। जब तक शिक्षा सबकी चिन्ता का विषय और प्रयासों का केंद्र नहीं बनती है, इसमें गुणात्मक परिवर्तन लाना मुश्किल होगा।

कार्यक्रम का संचालन आयुक्तालय कॉलेज शिक्षा जयपुर में नवाचार एवं कौशल विकास के प्रभारी अधिकारी डॉ. विनोद भारद्वाज ने किया। इस मौके कॉलेज शिक्षा के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त बी. एल गोयल समेत संयुक्त निदेशक एवं अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

कॉलेजों में पढ़ रहे 12 लाख विद्यार्थियों को मिलेगा लाभ : उन्होंन बताया कि विभाग की आवश्यकता भी है कि राज्य में 332 राजकीय एवं 1700 से अधिक गैर सरकारी कॉलेजों में पढ़ रहे 12 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों के इस शिक्षा वर्ग को रोजगारपरक कौशल प्रशिक्षण करवाने, शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने एवं संस्थाओं के विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने के लिए स्वयं सेवी संगठनों को साथ लेना ही होगा, तभी जाकर हम अधिकाधिक सं या में युवाओं का भविष्य संवारना में सफल हो सकेंगे। कार्यक्रम में कॉलेज शिक्षा के पूर्व आयुक्त प्रदीप कुमार बोरड ने भी उच्च शिक्षा में सुधारात्मक आवश्यकताओं पर प्रकाश डाला।

ये संस्थाएं कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थियों को देगी फ्री प्रशिक्षण

कार्यक्रम में बोध शिक्षा समिति जयपुर की ओर से शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए संस्थागत मूल्यांकन करने, शिक्षकों एवं प्राचार्यों को शिक्षण गुणवत्ता एवं प्रशासनिक दक्षता के लिए प्रशिक्षण देने तथा संस्थाओं में महिला सुरक्षा के लिए गल्र्स एम्पावरमेंट एंड मैण्टरिगं प्रोग्राम के लिया े महिला शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए लिए एमओयू किया है। मंशा मानव कल्याण मिशन संस्था जयपुर ने कॉलेज शिक्षा में पढ़ रहे 10 हजार युवाओं को नवीन तकनीकी आधारित सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी केंद्रित कौशल प्रशिक्षण देने, स्किल रेडियो आरंभ करने। अपलिफ्टमेंट ऑफ सोसाइटी विद होलिस्टिक एंड होमियोपैथिक एप्रोच व ऊषा जयपुर नेे संस्था विकास में सामुदायिक भागीदारी सम्बलन, शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता के लिए प्रशिक्षण, स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता के लिए जनचेतना कार्यक्रमों में सहभागिता, गुरु भक्ति संस्था द्वारा युवाओं में चरित्र निर्माण एवं संस्थागत विकास के लिए लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों एवं योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सहभागिता के लिए। मानव निर्माण संस्थान जयपुर ने युवाओं को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की निशुल्क तैयारी करवाने के लिए एमओयू हस्ताक्षर किए है।

